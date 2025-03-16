Three men rescued from Blessington lakes after boat sinks

Three people were taken from the Blessington lakes during an operation led by the Irish Coast Guard on Sunday. Photograph: Alan Betson

A man is in a serious condition in hospital after being rescued from the Blessington lakes in Co Wicklow on Sunday.

Three people were taken from the water during an operation led by the Irish Coast Guard on Sunday afternoon.

An initial call was made at 3.45pm and the coast guard was contacted by gardaí to inform it a boat had sunk in the reservoir.

Coast guard helicopter Rescue 116 and the Blessington lakes rescue boat were tasked with retrieving the three casualties. Dublin Fire Brigade also attended the scene.

The men were taken to the coast guard’s base at Dublin Airport before being transferred by ambulance to hospital. One of the men was reported to be a serious condition on Sunday night.