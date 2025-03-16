Motorcyclist (50s) killed in Co Wexford crash

Gardaí are investigating the fatal road crash in Co Wexford on Saturday evening. File photograph: Alan Betson

A motorcyclist in his 50s died in a single vehicle crash in Co Wexford on Saturday evening.

The fatal incident occurred on a local road at Poulpeasty, near Taghmon, at around 6.50pm.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body was taken to the mortuary at University Hospital Waterford, where a postmortem is due to take place.

READ MORE

The road remains closed on Sunday morning for an examination by Garda forensic collision investigators, and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the crash to come forward. Road users who were travelling in the area between 6pm and 7pm and may have camera or dash cam footage, are asked to make this available to investigators.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact New Ross Garda station on 051 426030, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.