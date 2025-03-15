Student who died in fall from apartment complex remembered as ‘gift beyond measure’

Darragh McCarthy (21) from Midleton, who died after a fall from student accommodation in Cork city. Photograph: RIP.ie

A student who died in hospital a few days after he fell from an upper storey of student accommodation in Cork was a “gift beyond measure” for his family, because of his zest for life and his good nature, his funeral Mass heard.

Second year Munster Technological University (MTU) student Darragh McCarthy (21) from Midleton, Co Cork, died in hospital last Tuesday.

He was taken to Cork University Hospital after he fell from the Eden Hall complex in Model Farm Road in the city at around 4am on March 6th. The incident is being treated as an accident.

His father Niall told mourners at the Church of the Most Holy Rosary in Midleton that his son sustained “catastrophic injuries” from which there was “no hope” of recovery.

Niall said Darragh was “easy going, placid, good natured and kind”.

“We didn’t have too many tantrums or teenage dramas as he had a steady and relaxed calm way about him. He never gave us reason to worry. His signature shoulder squeezes were just what everyone needed after a stressful day.

“The eldest of our three children, Darragh was a typical big brother. Loving without demonstrating it in the obvious ways, he showed his love by wanting the best for (his siblings) Aisling and Niall Óg.”

He said that the family was grateful that Darragh had met his girlfriend Sophie “and they shared very happy memories together”.

Niall added that the death of a child was the “ultimate loss which should not befall upon any family.”

“We are absolutely heartbroken. Our lives and our family will never be the same again. We are grateful to have had the years we had with Darragh.”

Aisling McCarthy recited a poem which her brother liked called The Dash. The poem’s speaker reflects on the small dash that connects the year of the person’s birth and the year of their death on a headstone, explaining that this represents all they have done on earth.

Chief celebrant at the mass Fr Mark Hehir said that Darragh, a keen hurler, was a “confident and charming young man” who had a real “zest for life.”

Fr Hehir said “just last week Darragh was playing wing back for MTU”.

“He won a medal and he won the final that night against DCU. Aoife and Niall (his parents) were there and saw nobody else on the pitch but their son bursting with pride they were to share in his victory.”

Offertory gifts included a pair of swimming shorts, a key for a golf buggy, which was a perk of his part-time job at Fota Island Resort, a picture of Darragh with his beloved dogs and a GAA medal.

MTU Cork players wear a black armband on Saturday in memory of student Darragh McCarthy. Photograph: Ben McShane/Sportsfile

Meanwhile, MTU Cork players wore black armbands in memory of Darragh before Saturday’s Ladies AIG Lynch final, in which they beat University College Dublin. A moment’s silence was also observed before the match in Belfast.