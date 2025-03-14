Bright St Patrick’s weekend ahead but chill forecast for Monday’s parades

The extended St Patrick’s weekend will feature a mix of bright sunshine, showers and a significant chill factor, according to the latest weather forecast from Met Éireann.

While the weekend will be bright and sunny at times, it will be cloudier for the St Patrick’s Day parades on Monday with a chilly, easterly breeze.

Friday morning will see outbreaks of rain, moving from north to south, with some showers feeling quite wintry. Brighter weather will quickly follow with sunshine moving in from the north.

Moderate to fresh northeast winds will be cold on Friday night, with widespread frost and icy patches, according to Met Éireann metrologist Matthew Martin.

READ MORE

The pattern of sunshine and showers will remain over the weekend.

Lowest temperatures on Friday night will be about -3 degrees.

Saturday will begin cold, frosty and sunny, with mist or fog patches clearing. It will turn somewhat cloudier during the afternoon, and the occasional light shower cannot be ruled out. Highest temperatures of 6-9 degrees are expected alongside light, northeast or variable winds.

Sunday should be mostly dry with a mix of cloud and spells of sunshine. The best of the sunshine is likely in the east and northeast of the country. Highest temperatures of 7-10 degrees are due alongside light, northeast to east winds.

It will stay mainly dry on Sunday night. A few light showers may drift to some eastern and southern coasts. Lowest temperatures are predicted to be 0-4 degrees.

St Patrick’s Day is expected to feature some light showers but it will remain dry in most areas. It is likely to be cloudier than previous days with only occasional sunny spells.

Highest temperatures of 7-10 degrees are predicted, but it will feel a little colder due to a brisk easterly wind.