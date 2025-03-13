Verdict of unlawful killing in death of journalism student Joe Drennan

The DPP has appealed the sentence for Joe Drennan's death in a hit and run.

A verdict of unlawful killing has been returned at an inquest into the death of journalism student Joe Drennan, who was fatally injured in a hit and run in Limerick two years ago.

Mr Drennan (21) of Mountrath, Co Laois died of “catastrophic injuries”, his inquest heard.

Mr Drennan, who was the editor in chief of the University of Limerick media platform, Limerick Voice, was standing at a bus stop on October 13th, 2023, when a car driven by convicted criminal, Kieran Fogarty, crashed into him.

Fogarty, who on bail at the time and banned from driving, attempted to wipe his DNA from the car before he fled.

On January 30th, Fogarty was given a 6½ year sentence for the hit and run. The sentence will run concurrent to an eight-year sentence for a completely unrelated shooting which Fogarty carried out seven months before the hit and run.

Last February, the Director of Public Prosecutions lodged an appeal against the sentence, on the grounds it should have been consecutive, and not concurrent.

Garda JP O’Sullivan told Mr Drennan’s inquest that Fogarty drove through a red light at the Golf Links Road junction, Castletroy, seconds before the hit and run.

“He crashed into a stationary car, lost control, mounted a footpath and crashed into a wall. Joe Drennan received catastrophic injuries as a result,” said Garda O’Sullivan. “Kieran Fogarty subsequently fled the scene, leaving Joe Drennan underneath the BMW.”

Barrister Luke O’Higgins, representing the Drennan family, said Fogarty’s actions were “reckless”.

“There are situations where accidents occur, this is not a crash,” said Mr O’Higgins.

Limerick Coroner John McNamara recorded a verdict of unlawful killing.

Mr McNamara told Mr Drennan’s parents, Marguerite and Tim, who were present in the court: “It’s every parent’s worst nightmare what you’ve endured.”

Afterwards, speaking outside the court, Marguerite and Tim Drennan said their son suffered a “horrific” and “brutal” death.

“Joe’s life mattered, and the law needs to reflect that,” they said.