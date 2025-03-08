Sunny weekend with highs of 16 degrees but temperatures to drop

Daffodils in Fairview Park as temperatures rise as high as 15 degrees and sunshine emerges to signal the start of spring. Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times

Temperatures will reach as high as 16 degrees this weekend but will turn much colder during the week.

Saturday morning will see cloud and rain clear northwards to make way for sunny spells throughout the afternoon, with near perfect conditions for the Six Nations title decider at the Aviva.

Temperatures will reach as high as 15 degrees and remain between 4 and 9 degrees overnight.

Although mist and fog are anticipated early on Sunday morning, it will clear throughout the day with temperatures rising to as high as 16 degrees generally.

READ MORE

Met Éireann said that the high pressure will bring plenty of dry weather overall, with a small sprinkling of rain.

However, it will turn cooler throughout the week, with some frosts at night.It will remain dry and bright throughout Monday with temperatures up to 13 degrees, but by Monday evening, it could fall as low as -1 degrees.

The outlook for the week is a warm mix of sunny spells with scattered showers, although temperatures continue to remain cool at night.