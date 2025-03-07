Over half of websites selling second-hand goods ‘potentially breaking’ consumer law

About 40% of the websites did not inform consumers about the right to change their minds within 14 days without a reason or incurring costs. Photograph: Getty Images

Consumer law was potentially broken by more than half the websites selling second-hand products that were investigated during an exercise involving the Republic’s consumer watchdog.

An investigation by the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) and its European counterparts found that 52 per cent of 356 websites across the Continent selling second-hand goods, such as clothes, accessories and electronics, were potentially breaking consumer law.

It was noted that 45 per cent of online sellers did not inform consumers correctly of their right to return faulty goods or products that do not look or work as advertised.

About 40 per cent of these websites did not inform consumers about their right to change their minds within 14 days without giving a reason or incurring costs.

Out of 34 per cent of traders that presented environmental claims on their website, more than a quarter were assessed as being false, deceptive or likely to qualify as unfair commercial practices. A further 20 per cent of such claims were not sufficiently substantiated.

The sweep was carried out through the European Commission’s Consumer Protection Cooperation Network, with the Republic one of the 25 member states that participated.

The exercise focused on businesses selling second-hand goods as distinct from individuals selling on classified advert platforms.

“Consumers are increasingly looking for ways to support the circular economy and it’s good for them to know that they don’t have to sacrifice their consumer rights when doing that,” said CCPC spokesman Pat Kenny.

“Second-hand goods play an important role in the circular economy. Consumers keen to support that need to have confidence that they’re getting what they pay for and that any green claims are true.”

EU Commissioner for consumer protection Michael McGrath said it was important that “all traders, including those dealing in second-hand goods, uphold consumer rights”.

He added: “The results of our recent sweep indicate that this is not always happening. I urge all affected traders to assure their practices are fully aligned with EU consumer law.”