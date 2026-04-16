Munster say ‘due diligence’ was carried out before appointing Roger Randle as attack coach

In light of the controversial fall-out from confirming Roger Randle as their next attack coach, Munster Rugby maintain that they carried out “due diligence” before the appointment was made.

The province were moved to issue a statement the day after confirming Randle’s appointment after it came to light that three former players resigned from the Munster Professional Games Committee. Mick O’Driscoll, Billy Holland and Killian Keane all decided to step down from the eight-person committee on being informed of Randle’s appointment and ahead of Munster’s formal announcement on Wednesday.

Randle was accused of raping a woman in Durban, South Africa in 1997 when he was part of the Hurricanes team that were playing a Super Rugby match there.

Reporting on the 1997 incident by South Africa’s Mail & Guardian quotes an attorney-general saying prosecutors were ready to proceed with a trial but then the claimant, after engaging in “consultations with her lawyer, the police and the prosecutor”, withdrew the rape charges.

It is understood that O’Driscoll, Holland and Keane were not part of the decision to hire Randle, who has previously worked for five years alongside Munster head coach Clayton McMillan a the Chiefs, and was made by CEO Ian Flanagan and general manager Ian Costello.

“Munster Rugby is aware of a historical matter concerning newly appointed coach Roger Randle from 1997,” read their short statement on Thursday. “At the time, no legal process was pursued, and the matter was closed. Munster Rugby carried out due diligence during this recruitment process and are satisfied with the appointment which has been ratified and approved.”

Assistant coaches are appointed by the respective provinces, not the IRFU, who themselves said: “This appointment was made by Munster Rugby and did not require IRFU approval.”