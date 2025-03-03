Businessman involved in Delgany standoff granted bail

A businessman who was involved in a standoff with a sheriff over possession of a house in Co Wicklow last week, has been granted bail at Bray District Court.

Brian McDonagh (64) whose address was given as Drummin House, Drummin East, Delgany, Co Wicklow, appeared in court by video-link from Cloverhill Prison where he had been remanded following last week’s stand off.

The stand-off involved members of Garda armed response unit, ambulance crews and Garda negotiators.

Mr McDonagh is facing one charge of wilfully obstructing or interfering with a sheriff contrary to Section 110 of the Courts and Civil Law (Miscellaneous Provision) Act 2023.

READ MORE

He is also facing a second charge that in the course of a dispute he produced an article likely to unlawfully intimidate another person, contrary to Section 11 of the Firearms and Offensive Weapons Act 1990.

The court heard gardaí are awaiting a direction from the Director of Public Prosecutions. Judge Michael Ramsey granted bail on Mr McDonagh’s own bond of €100 to appear again before Bray District Court on March 13th.

He also ordered Mr McDonagh to stay away from Drummin House; to sign on at Greystones Garda station each day between 9am and 9pm; to provide a mobile phone number and a new address to the Garda.

Geoffrey Nwadike of GN & Solicitors for Mr McDonagh said his client was prepared to abide by the bail conditions.

Mr McDonagh dressed in a grey top and green shirt confirmed his name and that he could see and hear the proceedings. He asked for permission to collect his hearing aid, which he said was in his car at Drummin House.

Judge Ramsey said Mr McDonagh could ask the Garda to bring him his hearing aid and he could advise on his new address when he signs on at Greystones Garda station.