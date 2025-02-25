Nama criticised over handling of ‘success fee’ in €1.6 billion Project Eagle sale after seven-year inquiry

The Aspiration statue on Nama's former HQ: A long-awaited report into the agency's sale of its Northern Ireland portfolio, known as Project Eagle, has been published

No other potential buyer was prepared to pay the National Asset Management Agency (Nama) more than the £1.322 billion (€1.59 billion) it received from United States firm Cerberus when selling its Northern Ireland properties, a seven-year investigation into the controversy has found.

The sale of Northern Ireland real estate in 2014 was the most contentious deal struck by Nama, the body set up after the financial crash to settle soured loans run up by Ireland’s crisis-struck banks.

The Government on Tuesday published the 458-page report of a Commission of Inquiry, which was set up after claims of misconduct in the Northern Ireland deal, known as the Project Eagle transaction. The findings mean the commission has accepted the price at which the Cerberus deal was struck.

But the State “bad bank” was criticised for the way it dealt with questions over the role of a key member of its Northern Ireland advisory committee, Frank Cushnahan.

READ MORE

At issue was the fact that Mr Cushnahan was one of three potential beneficiaries of a £15 million “success fee” from rival bidder Pimco, which withdrew its bid after notifying Nama of its offer of the fee. Mr Cushnahan is one of two men facing criminal trial in Northern Ireland over their involvement in the Project Eagle deal.

“The proposed success fee posed a serious reputational risk to Nama,” the Nama commission of inquiry found.

“Nama failed to properly clarify during the sales process, either with Pimco or with Mr Cushnahan, when Mr Cushnahan’s involvement with the proposed success fee began, leaving it entirely unclear whether it had occurred prior to November 2013,” the report said.

“Mr Cushnahan had been given confidential information in October 2013 regarding Nama’s intention for an open market process, three months before Pimco were informed of same.”

According to the report, former Nama chairman Frank Daly “should have informed” the board of the full extent of Mr Cushnahan’s disclosures of interest when the proposed success fee came to light.

“In making this finding, the commission accepts that this did not impact the decision to proceed with the loan sale.”

Still, the commission said the decision to continue the sale was appropriate in the circumstances.

“Notwithstanding the relentless pace and highly complex nature of the transaction and Nama’s priority to ensure that the disposal was concluded on satisfactory terms, the commission concludes that greater consideration should have been given to seeking internal and/or external formal legal advice, informed by the full extent of Mr Cushnahan’s disclosures,” it said.

“The commission does not, however, find that the failure to obtain such advice was inappropriate.”

The findings on the Cerberus deal were made even though the commission noted it was not mandated to consider whether the best achievable price was realised in the Project Eagle sale.

“Where there is no evidence to suggest that another bidder was willing to purchase the portfolio at a price higher than that ultimately paid by the purchaser, Cerberus, and on the exact same terms, there is no basis on which the Commission could conclude, had it been directed to, that anything other than that the best achievable price was obtained by Nama for the Project Eagle portfolio.”

The commission was chaired by solicitor Susan Gilvarry, who was appointed in succession to retired High Court judge John Cooke after his death in 2022.

Its report comes nine years after a Comptroller & Auditor General said Project Eagle could have realised an additional £190 million (€220 million) in certain circumstances and that the deal involved “a significant probable loss of value to the State”. At the time, Nama rejected such findings.

Nama welcomed Ms Gilvarry’s report, saying it found the “best price achievable” was realised and that its disposal strategy and sale process were appropriate.