Two women die in separate road traffic collisions in Northern Ireland

Two women have died following separate road traffic collisions in Northern Ireland.

In Coleraine, a woman died in a collision involving a Seat Ibiza and a Toyota Hilux. The incident occurred on the Windyhill Road, Macosquin, at about 3.10pm on Thursday.

The female driver of the Seat died at the scene, the PSNI said.

Separately, another woman died as a result of a collision on the main Dungannon-Cookstown Road on Thursday.

The crash involving a Ford Ka and a Nissan Note occurred close to the Old Loughrey Road shortly before 5pm. The deceased, who was a passenger in the Ka, died at the scene.

The male drivers of both vehicles and a young child who was travelling in the Nissan, were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The PSNI has appealed for witnesses to both collisions.