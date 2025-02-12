Dublin syndicate from Penneys store take home €250,000 Lotto jackpot

Sharon Ellis pops the Champagne with her fellow members of the "Lotto Lovelies" syndicate of Penneys employees outside National Lottery headquarters on Wednesday. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

They may not have been the biggest Lotto winners of all time, but there’s a fairly good chance the two-dozen-strong Penneys syndicate that descended on National Lottery HQ on Wednesday to pick up their prizes were the loudest.

The winners of the Lotto Plus 2 jackpot on February 1st stood facing the Custom House and Liberty Hall with their novelty cheque for €250,000, shrieking with delight as the champagne corks popped.

The jackpot has to be divided 34 ways, mostly among staff from Penney’s in the Pavilions shopping centre in Swords. Each will take home €7,350, hardly a life-changing sum, but more than enough to make a positive difference.

“I first started a syndicate 12 years ago in my old job, and when I joined Penneys, I carried the tradition with me,” said Amanda Staunton, who bought the winning ticket in the Spar on Drogheda Street, Balbriggan on the last Monday in January.

READ MORE

“Ever since, the group has been slowly growing, but it’s a fun way for us to stay connected and hold out in the hope of sharing a jackpot together one day. And here we are.”

Despite a few smaller wins over the years, this is a first jackpot for the group, who christened themselves the “Lotto Lovelies”.

On the night of the draw, Ms Staunton had a sneaking suspicion that they had a winning ticket, but she kept this under wraps until she could confirm it.

The "Lotto Lovelies" syndicate of Penneys employees celebrate at National Lottery Headquarters in Dublin. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

“I knew most of the gang would be at work on Tuesday morning, so I asked my boss if I could give an update after his team meeting,” she said. “When I announced we might have won €250,000, the room went bananas. It was pandemonium. I didn’t even get to finish my update.”

Hannah Clark, who lives in Rush but is originally from Scotland, was among the winners. She said she planned to use the money to clear a loan taken out to cover orthodontic expenses and pay off a portion of a planned trip to New Zealand.

“Every single person has a little home for their share,” said another of the Lovelies, Sharon Ellis, who’s planning to take a holiday. “It is just a little bit but bills, this that and the other, we’re going to clear them. And Turkey here we come.”

Aoife Hamilton has glamorous plans for some of her share. She wants to buy a new timing belt for her car “and maybe book a really nice holiday, a safari, maybe”.

The Penney’s workers have been doing the syndicate for 12 years and if each of them contributed just €5 a week since the beginning, the cost would come in at €3,120.

They plan to keep the syndicate going despite the odds of them winning a second time being somewhat unlikely.

“Never say never,” said Laura Smith. “Sure who knows, we might be here again next week.”