Storm Darragh: Status orange weather warnings in place for entire country

Met Éireann has upgraded weather warnings to status orange for the entire country ahead of Storm Darragh’s landfall, with very wet and stormy conditions expected across the country heading into the weekend.

An orange wind warning will come into effect in Munster and Connacht at 8pm on Friday evening, extending to Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan and Donegal two hours later. The weather warning will expire at 10am on Saturday.

The forecaster is warning of the potential impacts of the storm in the impacted counties – including fallen trees, damage to power lines, “very difficult” travelling conditions, damage to temporary structures and wave overtopping.

The UK’s Met Office has also issued an amber wind warning for all six counties in Northern Ireland, valid from 3am to 9pm on Saturday.

According to Met Éireann, the storm may bring some “severe and damaging gusts” on Friday night, reaching storm forces at times near coastal areas. Localised flooding is a risk.

A separate yellow rain warning will be in effect from 10am on Friday, impacting counties in Connacht, as well as counties Donegal, Cavan, Monaghan, Longford, Louth, Meath, Westmeath and Clare. The warning will expire on 10am on Saturday.

The National Directorate for Fire and Emergency Management (NDFEM), Met Éireann and other stakeholders met on Thursday afternoon in advance of Storm Darragh’s arrival.

The Road Safety Authority is advising all road users to take “extreme care” throughout the weekend as very difficult travelling conditions are expected.