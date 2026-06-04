Unemployment edges higher in May

Unemployment rose marginally in May, with the seasonally adjusted rate increasing to 4.9 per cent, as the Irish labour market softened.

That compared to 4.6 per cent in May 2025, with the monthly rate rising from 4.8 per cent recorded in April.

In total, there was an increase of 7,200 year on year in the seasonally adjusted number of people unemployed in May 2026, bringing the number to 141,700. That compared to 140,700 in April 2026.

Women were hit harder by labour market trends, with the monthly unemployment rate in May at 5.3 per cent versus 4.4 per cent in May 2025 and 5.2 per cent in April. Men, on the other hand, saw their unemployment rate fall to 4.5 per cent last month from 4.8 per cent a year earlier, and remained flat month on month.

Youth unemployment edged higher to 9.9 per cent for those aged 15 to 24 years old, while the monthly unemployment rate remained unchanged for people in the 25 to 74 year age group at 4.2 per cent.

“The slight increase comes amid an acceleration in the ongoing softening in the Irish labour market that, if maintained, may test its sustained resilience,” said Jack Kennedy, senior economist at hiring platform Indeed, pointing to the CSO Labour Force Survey that indicated a stalling labour market.

“The Q1 2026 performance may have been influenced by the fallout from ongoing global volatility or could even be a blip as has previously occurred, but future reports and monthly unemployment figures will be watched closely to determine if it is part of a developing pattern.”

Data compiled by Indeed showed the level of job postings has decreased this year, with postings now 3.2 per cent below their pre-pandemic baseline. The biggest declines were seen in retail, food preparation and service, sales, and personal care and home health.

“Many of these sectors would traditionally provide opportunities for part-time or temporary work, particularly for young people looking to gain some workplace experience,” he said. “Youth unemployment remains lower than in 2025, but is worth watching as it can be an important canary regarding labour market health, as this cohort are often the first to feel changes in hiring demand.”

A number of tech companies have also announced job cuts among Irish staff, with Instagram owner Meta and tech giant Oracle among those set to trim their workforces as part of a global push.