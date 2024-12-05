New measures to reduce risk of avian flu announced as virus detected in buzzard in Co Galway

A wild buzzard. This week, H5N1 avian influenza virus was detected in a wild buzzard in Co Galway. Photograph: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

New measures to reduce the risk of avian flu will come into effect on Friday and the public has been urged to not handle sick or dead birds after the virus was detected in a buzzard in Co Galway.

In recent months, outbreaks of avian influenza in poultry have been detected across Europe, with two cases in poultry in England in the past few weeks, according to the Department of Agriculture.

Avian flu has also been detected in wild birds, particularly along the coasts of northern France, western Great Britain, Norway and Iceland, “emphasising the ongoing risk to Ireland,” it said.

This week, H5N1 avian influenza virus was detected in a wild buzzard in Co Galway, highlighting “the level of risk to Irish poultry,” it said.

“As we enter the winter period, the risk of avian influenza to Irish poultry has increased substantially. This is because of more wild birds migrating here, and the increased survival of the virus at cold temperatures,” the department said.

The most effective way to prevent an outbreak is “strict biosecurity,” meaning taking all steps necessary to prevent the virus from coming into contact with kept birds.

New regulations requiring flock keepers to apply these biosecurity measures for poultry and other captive birds to help prevent outbreaks of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) were announced by the department on Thursday.

It urged poultry owners to remain vigilant for any signs of disease, maintain strict biosecurity measures and report any disease suspicion to their nearest department regional veterinary office, “even if they only have one or two birds”.

Members of the public, meanwhile, are being urged not to handle sick or dead wild birds.

“The department continues to closely monitor and assess the disease situation and is in regular contact with industry stakeholders,” it said.