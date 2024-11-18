Ireland weather: Sleet and snow forecast in some areas as temperatures to plummet nationwide

Sleet and snow is forecast in Ulster and north Connacht. Photograph: PA

Snow and sleet is expected to fall in parts of the country on Monday night as temperatures take a steep drop nationwide.

Met Éireann is forecasting sub-zero temperatures for Monday night, with parts of Ulster and Connacht expected to see the coldest conditions.

Rain will be widespread throughout most of the country during the day, before turning to sleet or snow in parts of Ulster and north Connacht. Afternoon temperatures will range between highs of 3 to 5 degrees in Ulster, and 7 to 12 degrees elsewhere.

Into the night, widespread rain will continue, as well as sleet and snow forecast in Ulster and north Connacht, “with accumulations possible, especially on hills,” Met Éireann said.

READ MORE

[ Cop29: Spectre of failure overhangs Baku as talks near collapseOpens in new window ]

Frost and ice will develop in northern parts of Ulster overnight, with lowest temperature expected between -1 to 5 degrees, coldest in Ulster and Connacht.

Tuesday will likely see more widespread falls of sleet and snow. The forecasters said that “rain, sleet and snow” will fall early on Tuesday, moving south in the afternoon.

Some sunny spells are expected after those falls, although there will be “scattered wintry showers” in the north.

Highest temperatures on Tuesday will move between 3 to 6 degrees generally, with slightly warmer temperatures expected in Munster.

The outlook for the rest of the week is cold – frosty and icy conditions are expected, with further “wintry showers”.

Tuesday and Wednesday night will see more sub-zero temperatures, with lowest temperatures ranging from -3 to 1 degrees. Parts of Ulster and Connacht will be the coldest, with wintry showers expected to continue.

The overnight frost will be slow to thaw on Thursday, Met Éireann said, “perhaps lingering all day in some parts”.

There will be some sunshine on Thursday, but the north and west will see more scattered showers of rain, hail, sleet and snow.