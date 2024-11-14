Billy Lawless funeral hears about great champion of undocumented Irish

Former senator Billy Lawless was a champion of the undocumented Irish in the United States and “felt the hunger of their hardship”, his funeral Mass in the United States has heard.

Mr Lawless, who was originally from Galway but became a successful publican after moving to Chicago in the 1990s, died last Friday aged 73. His funeral took place at St Joseph’s Catholic Church in Chicago, Illinois, on Thursday.

Mr Lawless, a Fine Gael activist, was made a Freeman of Galway in 2015 in recognition of his work for Irish emigrants, and the trappings of his Irishness were a steady fixture throughout the service, which included music from a bodhrán as well as a lone piper.

His coffin was draped in the Tricolour, while several Irish songs, including Seán Keane’s Isle of Hope, Isle of Tears about Irish emigration, were sung.

Rev Larry McBrady told the packed church “the truth about Billy Lawless”, which was “that he was a good man with a huge heart, and was loved by many”. He had touched “many lives”, he said.

“He walked into a room and he just filled it up with light. His presence was certainly felt.”

Rev McBrady recalled pointing out a photograph of Mr Lawless with former US president Barack Obama. “I said, ‘look there is a picture of Billy with president Obama’, but I was told ‘no, that is a picture of president Obama with Billy’ … Billy did great things in his life. He taught us to be mindful of those in need. To help those who came to our country undocumented. To see them with great hospitality.

“He felt the hunger of their hardship. The hunger to feel appreciated. He fed the souls of so many. We don’t forget where we come from, and we don’t forget where we are.”

A first eulogy was delivered by Mr Lawless’s brother Gerald Lawless, who, flanked by his sisters Helen Brennan and Mary Loughman, described how they all “looked up to our big brother”.

He also paid tribute to the work Mr Lawless had done “not just for the Irish diaspora”, but all those in vulnerable positions. “His whole heart and soul was in it,” he said. “Looking after people in these kinds of situations and we were so proud of him.”

A second eulogy was delivered by Mr Lawless’s son, Billy, who said his father was “very exotic” to him growing up. “He had a wild life and did a lot of great things as a young man,” he said.

“He had a sense of adventure and love of travel. He loved life, was never afraid to stand up for his beliefs and convictions. And he stood up for those with less than him.”

Mr Lawless said his father “loved a laugh and loved a pint” and recalled one occasion on which he took his grandchildren for a pint while babysitting them.

He is survived by his wife Anne, children Billy, Clodagh, Amy, John Paul and his wider family.