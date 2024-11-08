Death announced of former senator Billy Lawless who built successful pub business in Chicago

Former senator Billy Lawless, originally from Galway but who became a successful publican after moving to Chicago in the 1990s, has died aged 73.

Lawless was known as a champion of the undocumented Irish in the United States, and was made a Freeman of Galway in 2015 in recognition of his work for Irish emigrants.

Then Taoiseach Enda Kenny nominated him to the Seanad in 2016 where he served one term. Married to Anne Lawless, he had four children. He was a Fine Gael activist in Galway before his move to the United States.

Lawless moved to Chicago in 1998 after his daughter won a rowing scholarship to Boston University. Lawless was a noted oarsman as a young man and was very involved with rowing in Galway City.

After moving to Chicago, he opened a chain of pubs and restaurants.

Taoiseach Simon Harris led tributes to the former senator.

“Billy Lawless was a gentleman to his core, he was a businessman at the top of his game, and he was a person who accepted a challenge from former Taoiseach Enda Kenny – to travel from Chicago to Leinster House to represent the Irish diaspora.

“He did his work with diligence and great pride; he was great company, and he was an extremely kind man. To his family and large circle of friends and colleagues, I am truly sorry for your loss,” the Taoiseach said.

His close friends in the Seanad Independent Group, Michael McDowell and Victor Boyhan, said: “It is with great sadness that we learned earlier today of the death of our dear friend former Senator Billy Lawless.

“Billy was a member of our Seanad Independent Group from 2016 to 2020 where he served with distinction as part of our ten-strong group of Independent members in Seanad Éireann.

“Billy was a tireless advocate for the diaspora and the undocumented Irish in the United States. He was a political force who made a difference in Irish and American politics over many decades, but above all, a husband, father and grandfather who will be dearly missed in Chicago, Galway and further afield.

“Former Senator Lawless greatly helped the cause of Irish immigrants and was made Freeman of Galway for these efforts. He was also conferred with an Honorary Doctorate by University of Galway.”