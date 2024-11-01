Your top stories on Friday: Marathon-day posters from general election candidate investigated; thousands gather in Dublin for hoax Halloween parade

Thousands of people waited on Dublin’s O’Connell Street last night for a non-existent Halloween parade. Photograph: Artur Martins/PA Wire

Dublin City Council is investigating complaints about posters erected by a general election candidate along the route of the recent marathon.

With tensions high between political parties in advance of the anticipated calling of a general election next week, complaints were made about posters put up by the team of Fine Gael general election candidate and Senator Mary Seery Kearney.

100 great restaurants, cafes and places to eat in Ireland 2024

100 great restaurants, cafes and places to eat in Ireland 2024: It has been a challenging year for restaurants, but despite the odds, the industry remains bold, and a new wave of restaurants made their debut – 18 of which make this list. These new openings are not just in Dublin; places like New Ross and Lismore are seeing exciting new spots, bringing fresh energy to local communities.

Full impact of flooding emerges as death toll climbs

Full impact of flooding emerges as death toll climbs and authorities criticised for response: The death toll from flash floods that hit eastern Spain this week jumped to 158, as the full impact of the weather event became apparent.

Your work questions answered: My hours have been cut but someone new has been hired. Can my employer do this?: Q: Our hours have been cut due to rising costs, according to our employer. Now we find out they are hiring a new staff member with a full contract.

The All Blacks are no longer gods in the heads of Irish players: When the full-time whistle sounded in Soldier Field in 2016 and Ireland broke the 111-year duck against the All Blacks, the dynamic between the teams changed forever.

‘Irish tapas’: These pub delicacies must be what heaven feels like: There is no greater feeling than sitting in a cosy pub, elbow to elbow with friends, knees raised on the crossbar of the diminutive, carpeted bar stool, cheeks rosy with laughter and warmth.

Why did Spain's flash flood warning come so late? Listen | 18:00

