Your top stories on Friday: Marathon-day posters from general election candidate investigated; thousands gather in Dublin for hoax Halloween parade

Marathon-day posters from general election candidate prompt investigation
Dublin City Council is investigating complaints about posters erected by a general election candidate along the route of the recent marathon.
With tensions high between political parties in advance of the anticipated calling of a general election next week, complaints were made about posters put up by the team of Fine Gael general election candidate and Senator Mary Seery Kearney.
News in Ireland
- Plan for lido, sauna and pocket forest in Dublin’s docks: Dublin’s historic graving docks could become a community facility, with a floating lido, saunas, food trucks and a “pocket forest”, under plans developed by docklands residents.
- ‘Brat’ chosen as Collins Dictionary word of the year: The word “brat” has been chosen as the Collins Dictionary word of the year for 2024.
- Thousands gather on Dublin’s O’Connell Street for hoax Halloween parade: Thousands of people gathered on Dublin’s O’Connell Street last night with the promise of a Halloween parade which did not take place.
- Births to women aged 40 and over increased by 21.5% in 10 years: Births to women aged 40 and over increased by 21.5 per cent in 10 years, according to the Central Statistics Office (CSO).
- David Davin-Power, former RTÉ correspondent, dies aged 72: The RTÉ broadcaster David Davin-Power, best-known for leading RTE’s coverage from Belfast during the period leading up to the Good Friday Agreement, has died at the age of 72.
- Weather forecast: A cloudy and mostly dull start to Friday but it will stay mostly dry with a few isolated patches of drizzle near coasts. Quite mild with highest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees. Tonight will be mild and overcast tonight but mostly dry. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees with light winds.
Food Month
- 100 great restaurants, cafes and places to eat in Ireland 2024: It has been a challenging year for restaurants, but despite the odds, the industry remains bold, and a new wave of restaurants made their debut – 18 of which make this list. These new openings are not just in Dublin; places like New Ross and Lismore are seeing exciting new spots, bringing fresh energy to local communities.
US Election
- Justine McCarthy: Blind acceptance of untruths could propel Trump back into the White House
- Abortion on the ballot paper in US election as Trump and Harris fiercely contest the issue: Things are a little out of kilter in Arizona these days. Temperatures in Phoenix, America’s hottest city, plummeted between Sunday and Monday, having surpassed 43 degrees in October for the first time ever this year.
Spain Floods
- Full impact of flooding emerges as death toll climbs and authorities criticised for response: The death toll from flash floods that hit eastern Spain this week jumped to 158, as the full impact of the weather event became apparent.
Business
- Your work questions answered: My hours have been cut but someone new has been hired. Can my employer do this?: Q: Our hours have been cut due to rising costs, according to our employer. Now we find out they are hiring a new staff member with a full contract.
Sports
- The All Blacks are no longer gods in the heads of Irish players: When the full-time whistle sounded in Soldier Field in 2016 and Ireland broke the 111-year duck against the All Blacks, the dynamic between the teams changed forever.
Life & Style
- ‘Irish tapas’: These pub delicacies must be what heaven feels like: There is no greater feeling than sitting in a cosy pub, elbow to elbow with friends, knees raised on the crossbar of the diminutive, carpeted bar stool, cheeks rosy with laughter and warmth.
Podcast Highlights
Why did Spain's flash flood warning come so late?
Listen | 18:00
