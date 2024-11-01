IrelandMorning Briefing

Your top stories on Friday: Marathon-day posters from general election candidate investigated; thousands gather in Dublin for hoax Halloween parade

Here are the stories you need to start your day including; plan for lido and sauna in Dublin’s docks and David Davin-Power, former RTÉ correspondent, dies

Thousands of people waited on Dublin’s O’Connell Street last night for a non-existent Halloween parade. Photograph: Artur Martins/PA Wire
Thousands of people waited on Dublin’s O’Connell Street last night for a non-existent Halloween parade. Photograph: Artur Martins/PA Wire
Fri Nov 01 2024 - 07:29

Marathon-day posters from general election candidate prompt investigation

Dublin City Council is investigating complaints about posters erected by a general election candidate along the route of the recent marathon.

With tensions high between political parties in advance of the anticipated calling of a general election next week, complaints were made about posters put up by the team of Fine Gael general election candidate and Senator Mary Seery Kearney.

News in Ireland
Food Month
David Doran, James Ryder, Sally O’Brien and Molly O’Rourke of Farmgate, which has newly opened in Lismore. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw/The Irish Times
David Doran, James Ryder, Sally O’Brien and Molly O’Rourke of Farmgate, which has newly opened in Lismore. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw/The Irish Times
  • 100 great restaurants, cafes and places to eat in Ireland 2024: It has been a challenging year for restaurants, but despite the odds, the industry remains bold, and a new wave of restaurants made their debut – 18 of which make this list. These new openings are not just in Dublin; places like New Ross and Lismore are seeing exciting new spots, bringing fresh energy to local communities.
US Election
Spain Floods
A man reacts in front of houses affected by floods in Utiel, Spain (Manu Fernandez/AP)
A man reacts in front of houses affected by floods in Utiel, Spain (Manu Fernandez/AP)
Business
Sports
Life & Style
Podcast Highlights

Why did Spain's flash flood warning come so late?

Listen | 18:00
Why not try one of our Crosswords & Puzzles?
Like this?

Get the best content direct to your inbox by signing up to one of our newsletters