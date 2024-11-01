100 great restaurants, cafes and places to eat in Ireland 2024

It has been a challenging year for restaurants, but despite the odds, the industry remains bold, and a new wave of restaurants made their debut – 18 of which make this list. These new openings are not just in Dublin; places like New Ross and Lismore are seeing exciting new spots, bringing fresh energy to local communities.

You will find here also some beautiful places to plan a special night out with pals or family, just in time for the festive season. If you’re after something more low-key, our cosy and casual categories are ideal for laid-back meals with friends, while you can see where exceptional value is to be had in the smart money section. There are lots of options too for those who want to push the boat out for a date night, destination dining, or a glam evening.

As always, it is a list of just 100, with a focus on new restaurants, so sadly we couldn’t include everyone. Be sure to support all your local favourites too.

New openings

Achara in Temple Bar features a custom-made barbecue at the heart of the menu. Photograph: Fran Veale

Achara

14-18, Aston Quay, Temple Bar, Dublin, D02 FV38; 089-9477910, acharadublin.ie

The most exciting east-Asian-inspired food in town at the moment comes from this Aston Quay restaurant, where a Santa Maria barbecue that has been custom-made by Smokin’ Soul is at the heart of the menu. Start with the by now legendary chargrilled mussels and work through the menu with some very fine cocktails. Read our review here. Corinna Hardgrave

Chef Ahmet Dede who, along with Maria Archer, has opened Baba'de in Baltimore. Photograph: Andy Gibson

Baba’de

The Mews, Baltimore, Co Cork; 028-48112, babade.ie

With the opening of casual Baba’de, Chef Ahmet Dede returns to the building where he earned the first of his two Michelin stars with Dede restaurant, partnering once again with Maria Archer. It’s charmingly named for Ahmet’s daughter Aleyna. During the morning, the menu is all about Turkish-style breakfast, while the evening offers an eclectic mixture of beguiling small plates. With the winter months closing in, look out for wine club evenings with guest sommeliers. Joanne Cronin

Bayou

8 MacCurtain Street, Cork; instagram.com/bayou_cork

Cork people are known to have deep feelings about the best chipper in the city, with KC & Sons from the Crawford family frequently a top contender. Now Josh Crawford, along with Arkansas-born wife Kate, is moving in a very different direction with the opening of Bayou, a New Orleans-inspired restaurant. For anyone who has ever been to the Big Easy, the menu of fried chicken and biscuits, beignets and muffulettas will feel immediately authentic. JC

Beach House owners Jumoke Akintola and Peter Hogan. Photograph: Patrick Browne

Beach House Fish & Chip Shop

Turkey Road, Tramore, Co Waterford X91 Y521; 051-338270, beachhousetramore.ie

Jumoke Akintola and Peter Hogan have opened this luxe fish and chip shop in the beautiful first floor of their premises in Tramore. It is open year round – eat in (seating 20, now even cosier with a wood-burning stove), or takeaway – and offers an interesting wine list. A handful of smaller plates includes local seafood from Tramore Bay, such as crab or lobster salad, local prawns, or Duncannon smoked salmon and chowder, all served with their home-made soda bread. Beer battered fish and chips are €19.95; and plaice, John Dory, and turbot are available as daily specials at market prices. The Seafood Restaurant is closed for winter and will reopen in March 2025. CH

Bearú chef and owner Dave Rowley with a roast heirloom beetroot, baby potatoes, kale and hazelnut salad. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

Bearú

52 South Street, New Ross, Co Wexford, Y34 YR02; 051-420 735, bearu.ie

If you’re starting to wonder whether the restaurant business is all gimmicks and Instagram filters these days, just head straight to Bearú in New Ross. By day, it’s a smart cafe, by night, a proper restaurant – no fuss, no frills – run by chef Dave Rowley and his wife, local woman Siobhán Ward. The menu’s tight, just three choices per course, and that’s because they cook what’s fresh – fish practically flapping in off the boats and seasonal produce. Read our review here. CH

CN Dumpling, perfect for budget-friendly, quick, tasty bites. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

CN Dumpling

4b Montague Street, Dublin 2; 01-5599666, cndumpling.ie

Affordable dumplings are the star in this stripped-back, budget-friendly joint, where the glowing neon CN Dumpling sign above your head is just about the fanciest thing in the room. You’ve got options: steamed, grilled, boiled, or drowned in a fierce Sichuan chilli broth, or snowflake style. There are sides too, such as a cucumber and jellyfish salad that’s as refreshing as it is unexpected. It’s the kind of place for popping into for a quick, tasty bite. Read our review here. CH

Coppinger in Dublin. Photograph: Alan Betson

Coppinger

1 Coppinger Row, Dublin, D02 Y973; 01-672 9884, instagram.com/coppingerdublin

There was a collective cheer when Coppinger swung open its freshly revamped doors back in August, and with chef Daniel Hannigan at the helm, the food has taken a serious step up. It’s a sharing plates affair, with no shortage of tasty options, and – thankfully – no minimum spend to box you in. The cocktails are a triumph. Start with the celery gimlet and work your way through the list. Read our review here. CH

Dolly’s

14 Main St, Liscannor, Co Clare, V95 VX56; instagram.com/dollysliscannor/

Fresh from a morning swim, Elaine Slattery used to drive to Lahinch for a hot chocolate. Wanting something closer to home, she transformed a 200-year-old cottage in Liscannor into Dolly’s coffee shop. Open since August, it’s now the spot for a post-dip hot chocolate, chai latte after a coastal walk, or a yoga-recovery matcha. Pastel de nata, Viennoisserie and sourdough are supplied from Hugo’s, there’s Happy Tummy bread, and organic vegetables and eggs from Moy Hill Farm. Upstairs is a community space for yoga, Pilates and poetry readings. Dogs are very welcome (it’s named after her own pooch). CH

Esther's chef Derek Kelly. Photograph: Tom Honan

Esther’s Restaurant & Wine Bar

63 Deerpark Road, Mount Merrion, Co Dublin, A94 PN23; 01-2123725, esthers.ie

Stools hug the counters by the wall and window at chef Derek Kelly and Nicole Keegan’s Mount Merrion restaurant, while the snug delivers a proper sit-down vibe for those who like a bit more intimacy. The menu calls it “small and large plates”, but it easily adapts to starters and mains. Tasty, shareable dishes include free-range, spicy fried chicken and charred baby leeks smothered in ajo blanco, and it’s worth checking out the red prawn fregola. Read our review here. CH

David Doran, James Ryder, Sally O’Brien and Molly O’Rourke of Farmgate, which has newly opened in Lismore. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

Farmgate

17 Main Street, Lismore, Co Waterford, P51 PEC3; 087-865 6231, farmgate.ie

Storm Babet’s rampage through Midleton in east Cork in 2023 had a devastating impact on Farmgate Café, which Maróg O’Brien had opened in 1983. Now newly opened in Lismore in a heritage building that once played host to O’Brien’s Pub, there is a long counter area for walk-ins and diningroom at the back. The menu is based on local, seasonal produce which is cooked simply, preserving the original ethos of Farmgate. Read our review here. CH

Floritz, St Stephens Green: Small and large plates with a strong Asian influence. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

Floritz

22 St Stephens Green, Dublin 2; 01-5312535, floritz.ie

Floritz surely can lay claim to being the most glamorous diningroom in Ireland, bursting with bright colours and a luxe style that can only be described as Georgian tropical. Chef Matt Fuller oversees an extensive menu of small and large plates with a strong Asian influence. Groups can share plates of charcoal grilled yakitori, sushi, bao or dishes such as miso roast black cod. Read our review here. JC

Forest Avenue – owners John and Sandy Wyer are planning to open a bistro next door. Photograph: Cyril Byrne

Forest Avenue

8 Sussex Terrace, Sussex Road, Dublin, D04C7F4; 01-6678337, forestavenuerestaurant.ie

Forest Avenue feels like a neighbourhood spot until you taste what John Wyer does with suckling pig and vegetables from the McNally family farm and then you realise it’s quietly exceptional. The three-course lunch is a reasonable €49, while the evening tasting menu will set you back €89, a bargain for what they’re offering. And if that wasn’t enough, owners John and Sandy Wyer are doubling down with plans to open a French bistro next door, charmingly named Forêt. Read our review here. CH

Will Monaghan in his new restaurant, Hidden, in Dublin's Smithfield. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

Hidden by One Society

Unit 7, Block A, Smithfield Market, Dublin 7; onesociety.ie/hiddenbyonesociety

Owner Will Monaghan hit the headlines recently when he was candid about the struggle faced by city centre restaurants. Hidden is his latest venture, smack in the heart of Smithfield. The vibe here is similar to sister restaurant One Society, with tasty all-day brunch, switching to tapas, wine and pizza in the evenings, made using a wide range of produce from Irish suppliers. Read our review here. JC

Chef Stephen McAllister in Lotus Eaters, Nassau Street. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

Lotus Eaters

4 Nassau Street, Dublin 2; 01-6703865, thepigsear.ie

It’s a brave move to change a much-loved restaurant but that’s exactly what Andrea and Stephen McAllister did when they transformed The Pig’s Ear into Lotus Eaters. They describe it as serving the type of flavours that they love to cook at home. Pick and mix from dishes such as barbecue pork belly skewers, poached chicken salad with cucumber and rayu, or their signature Wagyu beef burger. Read our review here. JC

Nádúr

Nano Nagle Place, Abbey Street, Cork; 021-4322107, instagram.com/nadurdeli

Nádúr (meaning ‘nature’ in Irish) is the little sister to Cork’s much loved Good Day Deli. Owners Clare Condon and New Zealander Kristin Makirere have taken a unique little 18th century building and fitted it out with Irish oak, bespoke ceramics and Irish linen, while maintaining the style of fresh, seasonal food they have long championed. Visit for breakfast, coffee and lunch. JC

Parrilla in Ranelagh, Dublin. Photograph: Tom Honan

Parrilla

7-9 Sandford Road, Ranelagh, Dublin 6; 01-4970122, parillaranelagh.com

It’s all about tequila and grilling at Jules Mak’s new Mexican restaurant. The margarita made with Casamigos tequila and avocado syrup is already a signature serve but there are nine others from which to choose. Chef Hector Gutierrez Ochoa turns out bites, hand-pressed tacos and meaty main courses grilled over open fire, including strip loin steak with chimichurri. The atmosphere is buzzy and booking is essential. Read our review here. JC

Blackrock cafe-cum-wine bar September. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

September

3 Bath Place, Blackrock, Co Dublin; 086-0507591, instagram.com/september.dublin

Not everyone loves a communal table, but if you’re heading to Blackrock’s latest by-day cafe, by-night wine bar, you’ll find more intimate options if you book wisely. Delicious, small plates such as line-caught mackerel in ajo blanco are on the evening menu, and the well-chosen wine list means this is the sort of spot where you could easily find yourself lingering. Read our review here. CH

The Buck’s Head

77-79 Main Street, Dundrum, Co Down, BT33 0LU; +44 28-43751868, thebucksheaddundrum.co.uk

Chef Alex Greene became famous due to the Great British Menu, becoming the first chef from Northern Ireland to secure a course at the banquet. Along with close friend and business partner Bronagh McCormick, he has recently reopened The Buck’s Head in Dundrum. The focus is on traditional pub food, done excellently, so expect lobster Thermidor with salad and fries or the de Terra shorthorn burger topped with pulled beef shin. JC

Monkfish served at The Harbour Kitchen, Greystones. Photograph: Alan Betson

The Harbour Kitchen

Beach Road, Rathdown Lower, Greystones, Co Wicklow, A63 H670; 01-5170197, harbourkitchen.ie

With stone walls, timber beams and a coastal vibe, this Greystones spot has Sheerin Wilde (ex-Avalon) managing and Jaco Pretorius (formerly of La Maison) running the kitchen. The fish-led menu also offers steak, chicken and vegetarian dishes, keeping things flexible. Starters are under €15.50, while mains range from €19.50 for moules marinières to €42 for a 16oz Irish Angus T-bone. It’s as good for a quick bite as it is for something special. Read our review here. CH

Casual dining

Victor Lara, head chef at Amy Austin. Photograph: Alan Betson

Amy Austin

Unit 1, Drury Street Carpark, Drury Street, Dublin 2; 01-5486255, amyaustin.ie

This may be one of Dublin’s smallest restaurants, but the flavours and dishes far exceed its mere physical dimensions. Named in August as Michelin’s Bib of the Month, its buzzy atmosphere fits in perfectly with the recent adoption of Drury Street by the young and fun. Kick-start the evening with “Amy’s Cherry Sgropino”, a mix of sparkling wine, Campari and saffron. JC

Arán owners Bart Pawlukojć and Nicole Server-Pawlukojć, and head baker Calum Johnstown. Photograph: Patrick Browne

Arán Bistro & Bakery

8 Barrack Street, Kilkenny, R95 YF30; 056 7756297, arankilkenny.ie

Chefs Nicole and Bart Pawlukojć, who met while working in Denmark, marked five years in business by giving their sleek Kilkenny daytime spot a complete refurb. Their famous sourdough stars across the a la carte and brunch menus, showing up in sandwiches such as the kimchi chicken grilled cheese. For something heartier, try the not-so-Turkish eggs with Ballon Farm’s perfectly runny fried eggs, served with roasted Mooncoin beetroot and wilted organic greens. CH

Crudo, Sandymount – Italian-heavy seafood. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

Crudo

11 Seafort Ave, Sandymount Rd, Dublin 4, D04 DH32; 089-2634548, crudo.ie

This Mediterranean seafood joint, with its Italian-heavy focus, has a menu split into spuntini, smalls, larges and desserts, with specials chalked up daily. Fresh morcilla is flambéed tableside in sambuca, and padella di mare, packed with Kilkeel crab claws and Killary Fjord mussels sautéed in a vermouth, comes sizzling in cast iron. Don’t skip the home-made gelato. Read our review here. CH

Fish and chips at Fish Shop, Dublin. Photograph: Ellius Grace/New York Times

Fish Shop

76 Benburb Street, Dublin 7, D07 X3PN; 01-5571473, fish-shop.ie

Fish Shop’s charm lies in its confident simplicity. Start with sherry and a gilda, then move on to impeccably cooked fish, perhaps paired with a Jura white from their 200-bottle wine list. With just 15 counter stools, booking ahead is essential. The menu features cockles with chorizo, anchovies on toast, and the best crispy fish and chips in town. Grower Champagne by the glass is an added bonus. CH

A safe bet: Gaillot et Gray, Clanbrassil Street, Dublin

Gaillot et Gray

59 Clanbrassil Street Lower, Dublin 8; 01-4547781, gaillot-et-gray.dorik.io

Owners Gilles Gaillot and Emma Gray have transformed this former bookies into a neighbourhood treasure. The wood-fired oven is in constant service, turning out pastries and breads in the morning, before switching to French-style pizzas in the evening. Loyal customers stop to fill up on lunchtime soup and hearty sandwiches, while young couples linger over pizzas topped with Bayonne ham, merguez sausage and Emmental cheese. JC

Indochine

133 Leeson Street Upper, Dublin 4; 01-6771223, indochine.ie

The bright neon “Saigon” sign mounted on the rear wall gives a good clue as to what’s on offer. Through the open pass, chef Phillip Hughes oversees delivery of the east-Asia-inspired menu, with options such as Crying Tiger marinated Irish beef, classic Pad Thai or red curry with Skeaghanore duck leg, served with elegant cocktails. There’s a well priced lunch menu and a private room upstairs for groups. JC

Izz Cafe proprietors Izz and Eman Alkarajeh. Photograph: Michael Mac Sweeney/Provision

Izz Cafe

A fixture on the Cork food scene which has recently doubled in size, at Izz Cafe, Izz and Eman Alkarajeh serve up a mixture of mezze-style Palestinian foods and manaeesh-topped flatbreads, with breakfast, lunch and dinner options. Ingredients are sourced from Palestine, or closer to home from the English Market and the Cork Rooftop Garden. Watch out for their Coffee for Palestine fundraiser in conjunction with more than 90 Cork cafes. JC

Kai's Jess Murphy, a firm advocate of farm to fork. Photograph: Joe O'Shaughnessy

Kai

22 Sea Road, Galway; 091-526003, kairestaurant.ie

The interiors at Kai are always as seasonal as the food. With windows currently full of beautiful, orange pumpkins and autumnal foliage, dishes such as John Dory with burnt butter cauliflower and fried cob nuts reflect the time of year. Holding the only Michelin Green Star in Ireland, chef and owner Jess Murphy is a firm advocate of farm to fork, and desserts are made by sister business Hapi Bakery. JC

Sham Hanifa, My Kitchen, Carrick-on-Shannon

My Kitchen by Sham Hanifa

Unit 12, Carrick Retail Park, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Roscommon; 071-9616360, instagram.com/mykitchenbyshamhanifa

Earlier this year, Sham Hanifa released his first cookbook, Agak Agak, a tribute to his heritage which spans China, Thailand, Malaysia and India. Readers will be drawn into his world of deep aromatics and rich flavours, just as if they were sitting in his restaurant, open every day from breakfast to evening. Try classics such as the chicken satay or beef rending. JC

Savoir Fare bistro and wine bar, Westport. Photograph: Michael McLaughlin

Savoir Fare

Bridge Street, Westport, Co Mayo; 098-60095, instagram.com/savoir_fare/

Alain Morice’s 20-seater deli, daytime bistro and wine bar blends French charm with Irish produce. The small menu features a weekly pâté en croute, a labour of love, which could be pork, figs and herbs wrapped in crisp, golden pastry. Galway snails swim in garlicky butter and the roast chicken Dauphinoise is pure comfort. Desserts by Morice’s sister finish things off perfectly. Read our review here. CH

Square's Conor Halpenny, back in shape after a recharge and reset. Photograph: Ruth Calder-Potts

Square

6 Market Square, Dundalk, Co Louth; 042-9337969, squarerestaurant.ie

After five years in business, chef Conor Halpenny briefly closed Square earlier this year to allow time for a recharge and reset, before reopening with a fresh new menu. This restaurant’s joy and love is evident in every dish, from home-made crisps snowed under by cheese, the Square “KFC”, and trofie pasta with courgette and Boyne Valley Bán cheese. Look out for wine glasses with a little dog motif, a tribute to Alfie, the restaurant dog. JC

Tang, Dawson Street, a popular choice for a healthy, nutritious and joyous lunch. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

Tang

2 Cumberland Place, Dublin 2; 01-531 0661, tang.ie

With three cafes dotted around Dublin city, Stephen O’Dwyer’s Tang is a popular choice for a healthy, nutritious and joyous lunch. But it’s gone up another level with the arrival of the casual evening menu at Cumberland Place. Home-grown chef Aoibheann’s menu is heavily influenced by flavours of the Middle East, with pillowy focaccia, smoky aubergine dip and halloumi in bright, vibrant harissa yoghurt, all enjoyed with glasses from the short wine list. JC

Great steaks

Elbow Lane

4 Oliver Plunkett Street, Cork; elbowlane.ie

With an open wood grill burning in the heart of the kitchen, and home-brewed beers to accompany their fine steaks, Elbow Lane is a Cork treasure. JC

Fire, Dawson Street, Dublin. Photograph: Laura Hutton

Fire

The Mansion House, Dawson Street, Dublin 2; firesteakhouse.ie

Whether you’re dining in the elaborate main room or on the beautiful terrace, Fire remains one of Dublin’s most popular spots for steak. JC

Featherblade

51b Dawson St, Dublin 2; featherblade.ie

Quality steaks in a casual setting at very pocket friendly prices. JC

An FX Buckley T-bone steak

FX Buckley

Given that the Buckley family started as butchers, it’s no surprise that this award-winning group of restaurants serve some of Ireland’s finest steaks. JC

Harte’s of Kildare

Market Square, Kildare Town, Co. Kildare; harteskildare.ie

This award-winning gastropub knows how to serve up great steaks, paired perfectly with one of their own craft beers. JC

Hawksmoor

34 College Green, Dublin 2; hawksmoor.ie

Whether it’s the good value rump steak at lunch, or a hearty porterhouse for dinner, enjoy them all in Dublin’s most stunning diningroom. Read our review here. JC

James St

19–21 James Street SouthBelfast; jamesst.co.uk

Charcoal-grilled Tyrone beef, wine and cocktails make James St the smart choice for steaks in Belfast. JC

McSwiggan’s

3 Eyre Street, Woodquay Market, Galway; mcswiggans.ie

Enjoy Gilligan’s Farm dry-aged steaks, cooked in a charcoal Josper oven in this busy Galway spot. JC

Mikey Ryan’s

76 Main Street, Cashel, Co Tipperary; mikeyryans.ie

This luxe gastropub in the heart of Cashel serves fine, hearty steaks, best enjoyed with triple-cooked chips and their shallot and Bourguignon sauce. JC

Julius Havranek of Cork’s Cornstore says the Midnight Espresso, made using Baileys, is a big hit with customers. Photograph: Clare Keogh

Cornstore

With restaurants in Cork and Limerick, the stylish Cornstore serves up premium dry-aged steaks and fun cocktails. JC

Date night

Bastible, in Dublin, has a strong focus on seasonal Irish produce. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

Bastible

111 South Circular Road, Dublin 8; 01-4737409, bastible.com

Kilian Walsh, formerly of L’Enclume, heads the kitchen at this Michelin-starred restaurant. The €105 tasting menu features inventive dishes such as mushroom custard with ox tongue and sweetcorn, and grilled pork with artichoke barigoule. With a strong focus on seasonal Irish produce from Castleruddery Organic Farm, the restaurant caters particularly well to vegetarians and vegans. A recent mini refurb has added new flooring and banquet seating, keeping the space casual but fresh. Read our review here. CH

Frae, in Holywood, Co Down – the menu is always fun and creative

Frae

93 High Street, Holywood, Co Down, BT18 9AQ; +44 28-95788143, fraedining.com

Located a short distance from Belfast, Frae is to be found in the food Mecca that is Holywood. The constantly changing menu from chef Shaun Tinman is always fun and creative, with specials featuring veal scallopine with Gorgonzola butter and sherry sauce, or chargrilled chicken Marbella, drawing flavours from right across the island. Choose from the excellent natural wine list and let the relaxed service set you at ease. JC

Grano, in Stoneybatter, Dublin. Photograph: James Forde

Grano

Unit 5, Norseman Court, Manor Street, Dublin 7; 01-5382003, grano.ie

Grano is one of those Dublin restaurants where reservations are rarer than hen’s teeth. Since it opened in 2018, Roberto Mungo’s handmade pasta has had diners coming back for more. To understand his attitude to quality, consider the fact that he only uses flour made from an ancient grain called Senatore Cappelli that is grown near his Calabrian hometown using low-intervention methods. JC

Host owners Chloe Kearney and Niall McDermott. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

Host

13 Ranelagh, Dublin 6; 01-5612617, hostrestaurant.ie

Operating from a small but buzzy space, Niall McDermott and Chloe Kearney have built up a loyal customer base with their short and sharp menus of small plates, fresh pasta and large sharing meats. Plates such as pumpkin cappellacci with sage and walnuts or the pork chop from Pigs on the Green have become signature items. When closed, the duo often make the space available for pop-up and charity events. JC

Unique style: Note, Fenian Street, Dublin. Photograph: John Ohle

Note

26 Fenian Street, Dublin 2; 01-2447344, notedublin.com

With more than 100 wines from which to choose, the wine list at Note is an homage to biodynamic, natural and low-intervention winemaking. In the kitchen, Essa Fakhry has established a unique style of modern Irish cooking that sometimes dances on the edge of austerity but never disappoints in flavour. Try crab crumpet with sea urchin espuma or roast quail with coco beans and girolles to experience for yourself. Read our review here. JC

Paradiso, a Cork institution. Photograph: Christian Barnett

Paradiso

16 Lancaster Quay, Cork; 021-4277939, paradiso.restaurant

After two years of quietly shaping the menu, head chef Miguel Frutos is now making Paradiso unmistakably his. The vegetable-led dishes, sourced from Gortnanain Farm, are nothing short of remarkable, and the €68 six-course tasting menu feels like a steal. The wine list, too, stands out for its accessibility. Meanwhile, long-time manager Dave O’Mahony is stepping into ownership alongside Miguel, marking a new chapter for this Cork institution. Read our review here. CH

The Saddle Room in Dublin's Shelbourne Hotel, one of the classics

The Saddle Room

The Shelbourne Hotel, 27 St Stephen’s Green, Dublin 2; 01-6634500, theshelbourne.com

Sometimes it’s easy to overlook the classics in favour of the new, but the Saddle Room at Dublin’s own grande dame hotel remains an excellent choice for relaxed smart dining, whether for lunch or a special occasion. Stop at the seafood bar for some oysters and champagne, or indulge in a magnificent chateaubriand carved table side, all in a cosy cocoon right in the city centre. JC

Liz Matthews, of Uno Mas. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

Uno Mas

6 Aungier Street, Dublin 2, D02 WN47; 01-4758538, unomas.ie

Paul McNamara, Simon Barrett, and Liz Matthews run a Spanish-influenced restaurant where the menu includes dishes such as Cantabrian anchovies, Ibérico pork presa, Coolea agnolotti and brill à la plancha. For two, the salt-aged Delmonico with Béarnaise, beef dripping potatoes, and Bordelaise sauce (€82) is a regular favourite. The 300-bottle wine list covers sherries, Spanish small producers and a strong line-up of grower champagnes. CH

Variety Jones chef-patron Keelan Higgs

Variety Jones

78 Thomas Street, Dublin 8; 01-5517845, varietyjones.ie

The €90, six-course tasting menu at Michelin-starred Variety Jones ranks among the best meals I’ve had this year – no fuss, just superb cooking in a relaxed setting. Chef-patron Keelan Higgs has an obsession with local, organic and seasonal produce, all seared by the intense heat of the open fire. Highlights include oysters dressed in a punchy Vietnamese sauce, duck liver parfait with waffles, a gloriously rich spaghetti Alfredo, and barbecued monkfish. The food manages to be both precise and bold, yet never loses its playful edge. CH

Wine bars

Bar Pez in Kevin Street, Dublin – the food and the wines are superb. Photograph: Alan Betson

Bar Pez

This small premises on Kevin Street is from the people behind the Fish Shop in Stoneybatter and the Beach House restaurant in Tramore, Co Waterford, so it should be no surprise that both the food and the wines are superb. Read our review here. CH

Brut Wine Bar

Nelly’s Café in Drumcondra transforms into Brut Wine Bar on Friday and Saturday evenings, offering small bites and interesting wines. CH

Éan wine bar, Druid Lane, Galway. Photograph: Julia Dunin

Éan

From Enda McEvoy of the late, lamented Loam in Galway, Éan is a bakery and casual lunch place that at night becomes a creative restaurant and friendly wine bar, with a great selection of natural and organic wines. CH

Fallon & Byrne, Exchequer Street, Dublin. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

Fallon & Byrne

11-17 Exchequer Street, Dublin 2; Fallonandbyrne.com

A long-established food shop and restaurant upstairs, their wine cellar offers 300 different bottles as well as beers and cocktails, and a great selection of food from the Italian-focused menu. CH

Frank’s, butcher's turned wine bar, Camden Street, Dublin

Frank’s

A wine shop and casual wine bar serving low-intervention wines and light snacks around a friendly communal table. Read our review here. CH

Infused Cocktail and Wine Bar

With charming sommelier Nick Fajours (previously of Knockranny House) behind this venture, an interesting wine list is no surprise. There’s also plenty of emphasis on cocktails, with old classics and more inventive creations. CH

Le Petit Renard, Sundrive Road, Kimmage. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

Le Petit Renard

6 Sundrive Rd, Crumlin, Dublin 12; instagram.com/lprwinebar

A great addition to the neighbourhood scene in Kimmage, with a menu focused on small snacks and a great selection of wines by the glass. CH

Little Washer

A spin-off from Elaine Murphy’s Washerwoman restaurant next door, Little Washer offers pizzas, pasta and small plates, as well as an extensive wine list. CH

Mr Magpie

A coffee shop by day, just opposite the RDS, Mr Magpie turns into a wine bar with small plates on Friday and Saturday nights. CH

Simon Prim, owner of Prim’s Bookshop Cafe and Sherry Bar, Kinsale. Photograph: John Allen

Prim’s

Here’s a change from all the cafes that turn into wine bars – a bookshop that turns into a wine bar. Thursday through Sunday from 5pm the bar is open, with an interesting variety of sherries and good selection of wines. CH

The Black Pig, 66 Lower O’Connell Street, Kinsale

The Black Pig

More than 100 wines by the glass (and 250 by the bottle) plus a broad food menu with an emphasis on local seafood. CH

Two Faced

On Montague Street in Dublin, this tiny, oh-so-cool space offers coffee, breakfast and lunch, then 40 different wines and sharing plates of food later in the evening. CH

Union

The wine list in this Waterford city spot is exceptional – which is hardly surprising, as Morgan VanderKamer, president of the Irish Guild of Sommeliers, co-owns it. Her partner, Stephen McArdle, ensures the food is equally impressive. Read our review here. CH

Smart money

Chef Garrett Byrne, who owns and runs Kilkenny’s Campagne restaurant with partner Bríd Hannon

Campagne

The Arches, 5 Gas House Lane, Kilkenny, Co Kilkenny; 056-7772858, campagne.ie

For those craving a Michelin-starred experience without remortgaging the house, Garrett Byrne and Bríd Hannon’s restaurant offers a lunch and early bird menu at an astonishing €48 for three courses. Dinner, naturally, pushes things a little higher at €78, but what you get in return are dishes rooted in the classics, such as foie gras “crème caramel”, saddle of lamb and roast almond ice cream. CH

Da Mirco, Cork – great value considering what's on offer

Da Mirco

4 Bridge Street, Cork; 021-2419480, damirco.ie

Mirco Fondrini’s osteria offers a slice of Lombardy right in the heart of town, with pasta and sauces crafted in-house. The menu is pure comfort, with dishes such as home-made tagliatelle with porcini, oven-baked cannelloni stuffed with ragú bianco, and Skeaghanore duck breast paired with braised shallots in agrodolce. Bruno Pangia from Naples now heads the kitchen, and with prices at €39 for starter and main, or €32 for main and dessert, it’s great value for what’s on offer. Read our review here. CH

Historic: The front room at Everett's in Waterford. Photograph: Aspect Photography

Everett’s

22 High Street, Waterford; 051-325174, everetts.ie

The historic heart of Waterford City is beating strongly once more, and Peter Everett’s modern Irish restaurant is bang in the middle. It occupies the remains of a 15th-century building, a claim few others can match. Everett’s consistently offers excellent value for money, while Waterford and local producers are represented on the menu by the likes of Tuskar crab, Comeragh lamb and Clashganny apples. JC

Takashi Miyazaki makes his noodles by hand at Ichigo Ichie. Photograph: Daragh Mc Sweeney/Provision

Ichigo Ichie Bistro

5 Sheares Street, Cork; 021-4279997, ichigoichie.ie

It’s rare for a chef to relinquish a Michelin star but that is exactly what Takashi Miyazaki did when he decided to transform his fine-dining kaiseki restaurant into a more relaxed bistro and natural wine bar serving handmade buckwheat noodles, donburi bowls and tasty snacks. Cork folk rewarded him with even more business, and customer demand has resulted in the launch of dedicated sushi nights. Read our review here. JC

Lottie's, Rathmines – a solid choice for dinner with pals. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

Lottie’s

7-9 Rathgar Road, Rathmines, Dublin 6; 01-5585969, lotties.ie

With a newly minted Michelin Bib Gourmand, Lottie’s is a solid choice for dinner with pals. If you’re after something quick and casual, the two/three course, €29/€35 early evening menu (Wednesday-Friday from 5pm-6pm) is great value. For a longer evening, the ground-floor terrace (heated and covered) is open for outdoor dining or pre-dinner drinks. Menu highlights include Castledermot lamb with flatbread, Andarl Farm pork chop, and free-range chicken, all cooked over the live fire grill. Read our review here. CH

Neighbourhood, Naas, quietly taking things up a level

Neighbourhood

1 North Main Street, Naas, Co Kildare; 045-954466, neighbourhoodnaas.com

With its €30/€35 early bird menu, Thursday steak nights and solid Sunday roasts, you’d be forgiven for thinking this place is just about neighbourhood comfort food. But behind the scenes, Gareth Naughton is quietly taking things up a level. And things are about to get more interesting with the launch of his intimate 12-seater upstairs, where he’ll be serving a chef’s tasting menu. Read our review here. CH

The ever elegant diningroom at One Pico. Photograph: Cyril Byrne

One Pico

5 Molesworth Place, Dublin 2; 01-6760300, onepico.com

A review of One Pico’s Instagram account will reveal beautiful dishes, plated with elegance and flair. It’s all due to head chef Zhan Sergejev, who combines a background in art and photography with his style of flavourful, modern French cooking. The diningroom remains ever elegant, a lovely spot for lunch or dinner, with a wine list heavily influenced by terroir and organic or biodynamic winemaking. Read our review here. JC

Anything but ordinary: Richmond, Portobello. Photograph: Crispin Rodwell

Richmond

43 Richmond Street South, Portobello, Dublin 2, D02 X499; 01-4788783, richmondrestaurant.ie

Though many places have dropped the early bird menu, this bustling neighbourhood favourite still offers two/three courses for €40/€46 each evening. The menu is anything but ordinary. Starters such as roast beetroot with ricotta, courgette and black olive, or cured mackerel with tomato and smoked eel cream bring a fresh twist. Mains include pan-seared halibut with squid marinière or the indulgent suckling pig loin paired with ham hock, sausage and an Iberico ham doughnut. CH

Game on: Thyme Restaurant, Athlone

Thyme

2 Bridge Street, Athlone, Co Westmeath; 090-6478850, thymerestaurant.ie

John and Tara Coffey are celebrating 18 years in business, just in time for game season, their favourite time of the year. Over the next few months the menu will feature partridge, venison, mallard, wood pigeon and pheasant, all supplied by Eamon Giblin of Gourmet Game. Their cosy restaurant is truly one of Ireland’s low-key treasures, and well worth a stop when travelling across the country. JC

Cosy dining

David Devereaux and Anne Zagar of 51 Cornmarket. Photograph: Corinna Hardgrave

51 Cornmarket

51 Cornmarket Street, Cork; 083-0102321, 51cornmarket.ie

David Devereaux may jokingly say that he is the “worst home cook on the planet” but his food at this lovely Cork city restaurant continues to go from strength to strength. Along with partner Anne Zagar, they now focus on evening service, which is proving hugely popular with Corkonians. Stand-out dishes include confit pork belly with rhubarb and mustard cream, and ricotta and hen’s yolk raviolo in onion broth. JC

Daróg Wine Bar

56 Dominick Street Lower, Galway; 091-565 813,

Daróg, run by Zsolt Lukács (ex-Aniar sommelier) and his wife Edel McMahon, is a wine bar at heart but also a serious restaurant. Attila Galambos (formerly of Aniar and Lignum) seems to really have hit his stride here, with dishes like softshell crab tempura with wasabi emulsion, kingfish crudo with yuzu, and king scallops with Connemara surf clams. There is now an option of a five-course tasting menu (€55), and the wine list is as sharp as the food. Read our review here. CH

Dax on Dublin’s Pembroke Street – a wonderful lunchtime escape

Dax

23 Pembroke Street Upper, Dublin 2, D02 AK20; 01-6761494, dax.ie

It’s hard to believe that Dax is celebrating 20 years in business. There’s no shouting from the rooftops or splashy renovations – just Graham Neville serving up some of the best classic French food in Dublin, long before “quiet luxury” was a thing. Olivier Meisonnave’s very fine wine list and impeccable service adds to the sheer joy of dining here. The two/three course lunch menu (€42/€58), is one of the most wonderful escapes on a dreary Friday afternoon, and the three-course dinner (€89) is equally lovely. CH

Killian Durkin and Jess D’Arcy, Mamó, Howth

Mamó

Harbour House, Harbour Road, Howth, Dublin 13; 01-8397096, mamorestaurant.ie

Killian Durkin and Jess D’Arcy have their eyes set on the flavours of autumn at Mamó. Dishes such as rabbit strozzapretti or sika venison with parfait, Roscoff onion and braised leeks are sure to warm the heart and stomach, but rest assured, their signature “cod chip” remains. Set lunch is available on weekdays with a la carte in the evenings. JC

Barbara Nealon and Rebecca Recarey Sanchez of St Francis Provisions in Kinsale. Photograph: John Allen

St Francis Provisions

Short Quay, Kinsale, Co Cork; 083-0168652, saintfrancisprovisions.squarespace.com

There’s a true joy and warmth to be found in Barbara Nealon’s popular restaurant where chef Rebeca Recarey Sanchez continues to tempt with specials such as chard with pine nuts, raisins and ajo blanco, or mackerel escabeche with leeks and a jammy egg. The popular “Somewich Sunday”, combining sandwiches and wine, returns soon, as does Provisions, the take-home service of tasty bits and cook-at-home meals. JC

Sunday roast at cosy gastropub The Old Spot

The Old Spot

14 Bath Avenue, Dublin 4; 01-6605599, theoldspot.ie

Celebrating 10 years in business, The Old Spot has just published a magnificent cookbook which beautifully captures the warmth and friendliness of this cosy gastropub. It’s all about comfort food here, including free-range scotch egg made with Andarl pork and Sneem black pudding, roast chicken supreme with dumplings, and perfect panna cottas. With a great selection of cocktails and drinks, you’ll find it hard to leave. JC

The Coachhouse, Roundwood, Co Wicklow. Photograph: Ben McCarthy

The Coach House

Main Street, Roundwood, Co Wicklow, A98 P635; 01-2336010, thecoachhouse.ie

This 1820s coach house is exactly where you want to land after a brisk walk in the Wicklow Hills. The kitchen works with suppliers including Ballincarey Organic Farm, An Tairseach Organic and Higgins Family Butchers, and the menu has hearty options such as Dundrum Bay crab fazzoletti with heirloom tomatoes, cod and chips, and a rich Wagyu cheeseburger. For something more casual, pop into their next-door sister spot, Roundwood Stores bakery. Read our review here. CH

Vaughan's Anchor Inn – the seafood is landed daily

Vaughan’s Anchor Inn

Vaughan’s Pub in Liscannor has been a go-to for more than 40 years, serving up lobster bisque, foie gras, steaks and freshly caught fish alongside a 200-bottle wine list. James Vaughan leads the kitchen here, while his father Denis runs the more laid-back Vaughan’s on the Pier in Lahinch. Seafood is landed daily and the seafood chowder, classic fish and chips, and fresh catches are the stars. CH

Elegant diningrooms

Chapter One in Dublin, simply one of the world's best restaurants

Chapter One

18-19 Parnell Square, Dublin 1; 01-8732266, chapteronerestaurant.com

Chapter One remains the one to beat, not just for its two Michelin stars or the three-course €85 lunch menu, but because it is resolutely one of the best restaurants in the world. Exquisite use of produce and meticulous and detailed cooking mean every morsel, from the first amuse bouche to the petits fours, is likely to be among the best you will ever taste. CH

D’Olier Street, which has recently become a Michelin-starred restaurant. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

D’Olier Street

Having joined the ranks of Ireland’s Michelin-starred restaurants this year, D’Olier Street is one of the hottest tickets in town. Book one of the prime seats at the low kitchen counter to watch James Moore and team move smoothly through service, or relax at a table in the sleekly aesthetic diningroom. For the non-drinkers, there’s a creative non-alcoholic cocktail pairing to go with the tasting menu. Read our review here. JC

Greenes

48 MacCurtain Street, Cork; 021-4552279, greenesrestaurant.com

This Cork stalwart has recently undergone a dramatic glow up, shedding its formerly muted tones for a plush floral and green inspired decor that reflects the small courtyard garden. With the English Market nearby, the new menu is firmly anchored by comforting favourites such as seafood chowder made with catch from Ballycotton, beef and Beamish stew and Quigley’s lamb shank. JC

Lignum – sleek styling and Scandi vibes in Bulllaun, Co Galway

Lignum

Slatefort House, Bullaun, Co Galway; lignum.ie

The sleek styling, large glass windows and Scandi vibes at Lignum are in strong contrast to Danny Africano’s preferred cooking style over primal fire. The end result, though, is modern and elegant, with dishes retaining just a lingering imprint of the flames. Current specials include Killary Fjord mussel and sea urchin flan and a glorious mixed seafood pasta with red mullet and gambero rosso di Mazara. Read our review here. JC

Restaurant Patrick Guilbaud at the Merrion Hotel in Dublin. Photograph: Matt Kavanagh

Restaurant Patrick Guilbaud

The Merrion Hotel, 21 Merrion Street Upper, Dublin 2; 01-6764192, restaurantpatrickguilbaud.ie

Open for more than 20 years, this fine-dining venue with impeccable hospitality remains one of the top choices for special occasions and chic lunches. The classic French-style cooking is elegant and subtle, with occasional lively touches. Whatever you order, be sure to indulge in the luxurious pomme purée and the wonderful cheese trolley that is wheeled table side. JC

The Bishop's Buttery at the Cashel Palace Hotel. Photograph: Naoise Culhane

The Bishop’s Buttery

Cashel Palace Hotel, Main Street, Cashel, Co Tipperary; 062-62002, cashelpalacehotel.ie

The arched vaults of the Bishop’s Buttery, which boasts one of Ireland’s newest Michelin stars, are on the basement level of the beautifully restored Cashel Palace Hotel. The cooking style is classically French, while making extensive use of Tipperary and Irish producers. Look out for an upcoming series of dinners in conjunction with luxury beverage producers including Deutz champagne and Macallan whisky. Read our review here. JC

The Falls restaurant at Sheen Falls Lodge in Co Kerry

The Falls

Sheen Falls Lodge, Kenmare, Co Kerry; 064-6641600, sheenfallslodge.ie

Executive head chef Mark Treacy brings a wealth of experience to Kenmare, having previously worked in Dromoland Castle, Thornton’s and L’Ecrivain. Since taking over in 2022 he has steered this large, elegant diningroom towards modern classics, prepared using seasonal Irish ingredients. Dishes such as ravioli filled with Coolea cheese in onion broth, or cod with mussels, peas and girolles in Vin Jaune sauce are sure to please all comers. JC

Chef John Kelly of Michelin-starred restaurant The Lady Helen, at Mount Juliet Estate

The Lady Helen

The Lady Helen, Mount Juliet Estate, Thomastown, Co Kilkenny; 056-7773000, Mountjuliet.ie

The Lady Helen at Mount Juliet Estate, now beautifully refurbished to highlight its elegant stuccowork, is a Michelin-starred diningroom led by John Kelly. His French-influenced, eight-course tasting menu (€160) showcases top Irish ingredients with dishes such as Mullaghmore lobster with violet artichoke and bouillabaisse, and Tipperary organic veal with black truffle and aged Comté. Kelly’s cooking is precise and ingredient-driven, perfectly complementing the grandeur of the room. CH

The Dining Room at Gregans Castle Hotel in Co Clare. Photograph: Eamon Ward

The Dining Room at Gregans Castle

Set against stunning views of the Burren, every dish here is crafted with meticulous technique. The €95 menu starts with canapés, including warm miso velouté with smoked eel. Atlantic scallops are sliced, cured and paired with rhubarb, while roast halibut is served with peas and broad beans fresh from the kitchen garden, bathed in butter. Jonathan Farrell, ex-sous chef at Bastible, leads the kitchen with confidence and skill – one of my top predictions for a Michelin star in 2025. Read our review here. CH

The Morrison Room at Carton House. Photograph: Barry Murphy Photography

The Morrison Room at Carton House

Carton Demesne, Maynooth, Co Kildare, W23 TD98; 01 5052000, cartonhouse.com/dining/the-morrison-room

The Morrisson Room oozes old-world grandeur, complete with Lafranchini stuccowork and a menu that matches the surroundings. Chef Adam Nevin (former head chef at The Dorchester) returned to his native Maynooth in 2023 and has been turning out refined, thoughtful dishes ever since. The dinner tasting menu runs at €110, with a signature menu at €140. Expect plenty of luxury ingredients and tableside theatre. Sunday lunch is a more laid-back affair, with two courses for €55, or three for €65. Closed for the month of January. Read our review here. CH

Destination dining

Aniar chef and owner JP McMahon. Photograph: Joe O'Shaughnessy

Aniar

53 Dominick Street Lower, Galway; 091-535947; aniarrestaurant.ie

Aniar is so much more than a Michelin-starred restaurant. After all, owner JP McMahon is truly dedicated to Irish food. Following 13 years in business, Aniar recently underwent a refit in conjunction with Marmar Architects, and the result is an interior that guides the diner through the 24-course tasting menu experience, all the time subtly mirroring the landscape of the west of Ireland. JC

The State Dining Room at Ballyfin in Co Laois. Photograph: Andrea Jones

Ballyfin

Co Laois, R32 PN34; 057-8755866, ballyfin.com

There’s a lot of talk about Ballyfin this year, the ultra-expensive hotel where Amal and George Clooney once stayed and Kanye and Kim honeymooned. The Michelin guide awarded the hotel three keys (the equivalent of three stars for hotels) and posted glowing pictures of the food, promptly adding to the speculation that it is primed to land a star. UK chef Richard Picard-Edwards has made no secret of his ambition, and with dishes like pea cream and broad beans with Belgian caviar, Mossfield ravioli in onion consommé and squab pigeon with foie gras and leg ravioli, it may just be the time to pop an email to see if one of those non-resident tables for the €145 tasting menu is available. CH

Bramley, Sam and Emily Moody’s fine-dining restuarant in Abbeyleix

Bramley

10 Main Street, Abbeyleix, Co Laois; 057-8757749, bramleyabbeyleix.com

Sam and Emily Moody’s fine-dining spot in Abbeyleix focuses on local, seasonal ingredients and precise cooking, drawing on Sam’s pedigree (Ballyfin, Bath Priory). The lunch menu and midweek “Supper at Six” offer great value but dinner is where the kitchen shines, with a la carte and tasting menus (€75) using vegetables from their walled garden. Highlights include honey-glazed quail with leek emulsion and organic slow roast duck. Read our review here. CH

The George V diningroom at Ashford Castle

George V

Ashford Castle, Cong, Co Mayo; 094-9546003, ashfordcastle.com

Change is in the air at Ashford Castle. The stately, dark wood panelling of the George V diningroom is now home to executive head chef Liam Finnegan, who works closely with the estate’s newly planted kitchen garden and local suppliers to bring a modern touch to the classics-inspired menu. The wine cellar is famously richly stocked, and has an extensive list of wines by the glass. JC

Robbie and Sophie McCauley, Homestead Cottage, Doolin. Photograph: Brian Arthur

Homestead Cottage

Luogh North, Doolin, Co Clare; 065-6794133, homesteadcottagedoolin.com

In a restored 200-year-old cottage, Michelin-starred chef Robbie McCauley crafts precise, seasonal dishes, using produce from his own organic garden and ducks he raises himself. With his wife Sophie running the front of house, the experience is both personal and polished. Dishes such as fallow deer with fermented red cabbage or Liscannor Bay crab with garden kohlrabi show the kitchen’s sensitivity to seasonality on the eight-course tasting menu (€109). From November a seven-course afternoon menu (€70), running from 2pm-6pm, adds another option. Read our review here. CH

Liath, a tiny fine-dining powerhouse. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

Liath

Blackrock Market, Blackrock, Co Dublin; 01-2123676, liathrestaurant.com

Owner Damien Grey recently announced on Instagram that Liath is looking for a new home. But fear not – for the time being the Blackrock Market continues to host this tiny fine-dining powerhouse. Liath has a philosophy that espouses exploration of the senses, so the diner is drawn inward over the course of the meal into the imagination of Grey and head chef, Jozef Radacovsky. JC

A trio of starters at MacNean House in Blacklion. Photograph: Paul Sherwood

MacNean House and Restaurant

Main Street, Blacklion, Co Cavan; 071-9853022, nevenmaguire.com

Despite being possibly the busiest man in Irish cooking, with television shows, demonstrations and cookware ranges, Neven Maguire’s MacNean House and Restaurant remains one of the most popular destinations in Ireland for a special meal. Often booked out months in advance, the generous hospitality and even more generous cooking from head chef Carmel McGirr feels very special indeed. JC

Elaine Fleming and chef Rob Krawczyk, owners of Restaurant Chestnut. Photograph: Andy Gibson

Restaurant Chestnut

The Chestnut Tree, Staball Hill, Ballydehob, Co Cork; 028-25766, restaurantchestnutwestcork.ie

Rob Krawczyk’s Michelin-starred tasting menu is all about restraint, showcasing local ingredients with skill. His home-made charcuterie and organic produce from Lisheen Greens flow through the courses. The four-course menu (€70) offers a taste of his craft, while the Signature Tasting (€149) includes wild halibut with Roaring Water Bay mussels. Upstairs, it’s more laid-back with “Small Plates, Nibbles & Snacks.” Closes through January. CH

Chef-patron Vincent Crepel in the kitchen at Terre, Castlemartyr Resort. Photograph: Barry Murphy

Terre

Castlemartyr Resort, Castlemartyr, Co Cork; 021-4219053, terre.ie

Dining at Terre is a spectacle from the moment you set foot inside, and it’s not just the open kitchen where French chef Vincent Crepel overseas the dramatically lit pass. It’s the quality of produce and the precision of cooking that makes this two-Michelin-starred restaurant so special. Age-old French cooking methods are coupled with a strong Asian influence on the €250, 11-course tasting menu, with dishes such as hamachi with home-made kosho and Ballycotton lobster with whey sauce. Read our review here. CH

The Oak Room

Adare Manor, Adare, Co Limerick; 061-605200, adaremanor.com

The lavish Oak Room delivers all the grandeur that one would expect at one of Ireland’s finest hotels. Service is impeccable, allowing the spotlight to shine on chef Mike Tweedie’s elegant and polished cooking. Since taking over in 2017, Tweedie has truly settled in, finding his way unerringly to the best Irish produce including Doonbeg lobster, Dooncastle oysters and meat from Higgin’s butchers. JC

The Owenmore Restaurant at Ballynahinch Castle in Connemara

The Owenmore Restaurant at Ballynahinch Castle

Chef Danni Barry works magic with the freshest seasonal ingredients, crafting visually stunning plates with a light, refined touch. The four-course table d’hote menu (€90) highlights this simplicity: cured scallops with cucumber and nasturtiums, perfectly cooked halibut with morels, and wild venison with garden beets. The Library, which was recently redecorated, now has a conservatory and terrace, and is perfect for a pre-dinner cocktail. CH