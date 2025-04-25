Catriona Carey and brother Jack Carey sent forward for trial on company law charges

Businesswoman Catriona Carey and her brother, hurley maker Jack Carey, have been sent forward for trial accused of breaking company laws.

The former Ireland international hockey player along with Mr Carey and a third co-accused, Paddy Maher, face prosecution following a Corporate Enforcement Authority (CEA) investigation.

In February, Ms Carey (46), was charged with offences under the Companies Act from 2019 to 2022.

The former financial advisor was accused of failing to provide information to the Companies Registration Office (CRO), to keep records or notify of a change of address, or to file financial returns.

Ms Carey, from Kilkenny but with an address at Rochford Manor, Graigecullen, Co Carlow, met gardaí by arrangement in Dublin on February 4th to be charged.

At a later stage, charges were brought against the co-defendants.

Jack Carey (53), also from Kilkenny and who resides in Graiguecullen, Co Carlow, is accused of being party to providing false information and failing to provide company returns to the CRO or giving notice of a change of address of a company.

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) authorised that they would face a trial on indictment.

Books of evidence were served on them when they appeared before Judge Shalom Binchy at Dublin District Court on Friday.

Out of the 51 charges in the books of evidence, 31 pertained to Ms Carey, eight to her brother Jack, and 12 to Mr Maher (57), from the Glenmalure Gun Club in Co Wicklow, who is accused of related offences.

Judge Binchy told them they were being returned for trial to the next sitting of Dublin Circuit Criminal Court, where the case will be listed for mention on May 23rd.

They were warned to notify prosecutors if they intended to rely on alibis in their defence.

The trio spoke only to confirm the signatures on their bail bonds and have yet to indicate pleas.

Connected charges are to be added to the indictment later.

Legal aid was granted.

A fourth man is due back in court at a later date and accused of connected offences.

Previously, Ms Carey was sent forward for trial on other money laundering charges, along with Mr Maher and another man, who were accused of deception and acting unlawfully as solicitors while not qualified, from July 2019 to February 2022.