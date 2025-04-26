Brónagh English: tributes paid to Leaving Cert student as funeral details are announced

Brónagh English died on Thursday night after her car hit a wall in Co Tipperary

Brónagh English, a Leaving Certificate student who died when the car she was driving hit a wall and entered a river in Co Tipperary on Thursday night, is to be buried on Tuesday.

Tributes are being paid to the 18-year-old Rockwell College student, following the incident at Kilaldry Bridge in the townland of Kilmoyler on Thursday night.

Gardaí were alerted after Ms English failed to return to her home in Clonmel on Thursday night.

In a statement on social media, Rockwell College said that the community mourns the loss of their 6th year student.

“Brónagh was a kind, vibrant, happy, and talented student and friend who will be dearly missed and remembered with great love,” the statement continued.

“We ask you to please keep Brónagh’s parents, siblings, wider family, and friends in your thoughts and prayers. May she rest in peace.”

It is understood her Ford Fiesta hit a low wall and flipped into the Aherlow river, where it was discovered in the early hours of Friday.

A Garda sub aqua team later located Ms English and her body was recovered from the river at about 5am. She was pronounced dead at the scene and her body was taken to Tipperary University Hospital (TUH) where a postmortem will be carried out.

Her death notice on rip.ie announces her funeral details “with immense sadness” on the passing of the family’s “beloved Brónagh, who was taken from us far too soon”.

Brónagh was the “dearly loved” daughter of Michael and Danielle and devoted sister of Mia, Mikey and David. Cherished granddaughter of Greta and Donie Ormonde and Carmel and her recently deceased husband John English.

Her funeral mass will take place on Tuesday at midday in St John the Baptist Church, Clonmel, Co Tipperary, followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard. Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses, or anyone with relevant camera footage, to contact Cahir Garda station on (052) 7445630.