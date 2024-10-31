Thousands gather on Dublin’s O’Connell Street for hoax Halloween parade that did not take place

Gardaí appealed to disappointed members of the public to disperse safely from O'Connell Street in Dublin city centre. Photograph: Courtesy of Artur Martens Ronan

Thousands of people have gathered on Dublin’s O’Connell Street with the promise of a Halloween parade which did not take place.

The website myspirithalloween.com gave details of a large parade which was supposed to take place from 7pm to 10pm on Thursday night from Parnell Square to Temple Bar.

According to the website, the hoax parade was due to be hosted by the Galway arts ensemble Macnas which has held large parades in Dublin at Halloween in the past.

However, no such event took place or was due to take place this year.

READ MORE

Gardaí appealed to disappointed members of the public to disperse safely from the city centre.

One person posted on X: “People waiting for a halloween parade. #Dublin No Gardaí around, no official announcement, people waiting on the wrong side of the road ... Someone did pull a big #hoax #Prank.”