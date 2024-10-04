Ireland weather: Orange weather alert for heavy rain in Cork and Kerry, with further Met Éireann warning for five counties

There will be heavy rain in the south and west of the country. Photograph: Tom Honan/The Irish Times

Met Éireann has issued orange weather warnings for heavy rain in Co Cork and Co Kerry this weekend, with the risk of flooding “likely”.

The forecaster has also issued yellow warnings for rain in counties Clare, Limerick, Waterford, Galway and Mayo.

The warnings coming into effect early on Saturday morning, and will remain in place right through the day.

Met Éireann has forecasted “very heavy and persistent” rain in Cork and Kerry, with the highest accumulations in mountainous areas of Kerry and west Cork. There is a risk of river and coastal flooding, dangerous travelling conditions and travel disruption.

READ MORE

In yellow warning areas, “heavy and persistent” rain in forecasted, with a possible risk of localised flooding and difficult travelling conditions.

Nationally, rain will generally be persistent in the west of the country overnight into Saturday morning. The rain with spread eastward over Munster and Connacht, turning heavy in the weather warning areas. The risk of flooding is likely, especially in the southwest.

The weekend outlook for Leinster and Ulster is drier but there will be some patchy rain on Friday night, into Saturday morning.

Saturday will be “cloudy and wet”, Met Éireann said, with spells of rain extending to the whole country. Highest temperatures will straddle between 13 and 15 degrees, with fresh south to southeast winds.

On Sunday, rain will gradually clear to the northeast. Sunny spells and showers will follow, some heavy, especially in Munster. Highest temperatures will be 15 to 17 degrees with light to moderate southerly winds, fresher for the west and southwest. There will be further showers on Sunday night, heaviest in the south.