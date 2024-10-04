Man (80s) dies in hospital after road crash in Kilkenny in September

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to contact them

A man has died in hospital following a serious road crash in Co Kilkenny in September.

The man, aged in his 80s, was hit by a motorbike while walking in Mooncoin village around 7.30pm on September 21st.

Emergency services attended the scene and he was taken to Mater Misericordiae University Hospital for treatment. He has since died.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to contact them, particularly those with camera footage who were walking or travelling on the N24 between 7pm and 8pm.