Rain warning for Dublin and eastern counties with local flood risk

Rain is expected to be heavy at times and will be coupled with gusty winds, strongest near the coasts and on higher ground. Photograph: Alan Betson

A status yellow rain and wind warning is in place for Dublin and three other counties in the east of Ireland on Thursday.

The weather warning, initially issued for Dublin and Wicklow was extended on Thursday morning to Louth and Meath.

It came into effect at 9am and remains until 8pm on Thursday.

Met Éireann warned of the risk of spot flooding along with traffic delays and disruption on the roads.

READ MORE

Rain is expected to be heavy at times and will be coupled with gusty winds, strongest near the coasts and on higher ground.

Looking ahead, Friday will be a cool, bright day with sunny spells and scattered showers, mainly in Ulster, Connacht and west Munster, which will be more isolated in the east and southeast.

There will temperatures of 10 to 14 degrees with moderate north to northwest winds. Friday night will be cold and mainly dry with clear spells. A touch of grass frost is possible with lowest temperatures of 2 to 6 degrees.

Saturday will be cool and bright with sunny spells and just well scattered showers, mainly in the west and north.

Highest temperatures will range from 11 to 13 degrees with mostly light to moderate westerly breezes. Saturday night will be dry with clear spells and lowest temperatures of 4 to 7 degrees.