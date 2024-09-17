All you need to know about the National Ploughing Championships - tickets, map and getting there

Saoirse, Orla, Cathal, Clare and Don Coomey from Timoleague, west Cork, watching the horse-drawn ploughing at last year's National Ploughing Championships in Ratheniska, Co Laois. Photograph: Alan Betson

The ploughing is back, but is it still a big deal?

It is by any measure a massive deal as it heads into its 93rd year. In fact, it is one of the biggest outdoor events to take place anywhere in Europe this year.

So just how big is it?

Close to 300,000 people are likely to stream through the gates of the National Ploughing Championships which returns to Ratheniska, Co Laois for the third successive year between Tuesday and Thursday. That is more than four times the number of people who went to the Electric Picnic festival up the road in Stradbally last month. It is also the equivalent to a combined sold out All-Ireland final and a capacity crowd at the Aviva in the midlands every day for the next three days.

That’s a lot of people to watch ploughing.

Well, it’s not all about ploughing, despite the name. There’s a whole lot more happening on the sprawling site, including multiple welly-throwing competitions each day, pony club games, funfairs, artisan food makers, music, dancing, fashion shows, sheep-shearing, baking competitions,, displays of cutting-edge tech and machinery, plus close to 2,000 stalls, with discussions and demos happening throughout the day.

That’s a lot to take in. But is there still ploughing?

Yes, with a lot at stake too. More than 320 people are set to take part in dozens of national competitions from 10.30am to 2.30pm each day, with participants ranging from high-tech reversible ploughs to more old school horse-drawn ploughs. Winners will be announced each evening ahead of the handing out of all-Ireland prizes and chance to represent the ould sod (literally) at international events.

Do I have to buy a ticket?

You do. Tickets can be bought in advance for each of the days online: €25 for adults, and €20 for senior citizens and secondary school students. Children under the age of 12 go free, but must be accompanied by an adult. If there are still tickets left over, they will be sold at the gate for €30 – although we don’t think that counts as dynamic pricing.

Will the weather be okay?

Actually it will be more than okay. It is not uncommon for the Ploughing to be a mucky affair, with wellies the essential item to pack. But according to Met Éireann, things are looking bright for the days ahead, and sunscreen and sun glasses are likely in high demand. The first day will be “largely dry with long spells of sunshine for many” with highest temperatures ranging from 18 to 22 degrees – with the Ploughing likely to get the higher temperatures.

Is it hard to get to?

You might want to expect some traffic delays, that’s for sure. But the Championships and the Garda have been doing this for some time, and have a detailed traffic plan with colour coded routes guiding people in from some distance. The site will also be serviced by hundreds of shuttle buses from nearby transport hubs, while private coach operators will take people to and from the site every day. All traffic management, programme and tickets details can be found on the official NPA site.

Will it attract plenty of politicians?

Will it what. With a general election on the horizon, you could wager all the bales of hay in Ireland on seeing a steady stream of senior politicians from almost all of the main political parties being around to shake hands and kiss babies in the days ahead. Finding an elected representative who is not on the way to the Ploughing between now and Thursday would be the real challenge.