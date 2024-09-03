Ploughing Championships: Three-day-old lamb, a dance champion and Pony Club games set the scene

Samantha Ginty, from Kildare, with lamb Anna May at the National Ploughing Championships media event in Ratheniksa, Co Laois. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill/The Irish Times

Anna May, the lamb, was just three days old when she attended an event today publicising the upcoming National Ploughing Championships in Co Laois.

‘The Ploughing’, now Europe’s largest outdoor event, is expected to see more than 1,700 exhibitors offering everything from sheep to tractors to farm advisory services.

Up to 300,000 visitors are expected to visit the tented village over three days from September 17th to 19th.

But for the appropriately named lamb Anna May, all that was immaterial. Named after the stalwart director of the National Ploughing Championships, Anna May McHugh, Anna the lamb was more concerned with getting a bit of shut eye in the arms of her human, Samantha Ginty, secretary of the National Sheep Breeders Association.

Elsewhere, world champion Irish dancer Bobby Kinsella (10), who received his title at the World Irish Dancing Championships in Killarney in March, performed an Irish dancing routine for the enjoyment of diners in the hospitality tent.

Outside, children from the Laois Hunt Pony Club practised for the upcoming Pony Club games, a feature of the ploughing championships.

This is the third year the annual championships have been held at Ratheniska, Co Laois. Last year a wet autumn made the going somewhat muddy but this only strengthened the resolve of the organising committee. “We are definitely going ahead anyway” laughed Ms McHugh. “We have had the wet and the dry, it doesn’t stop us.”

Ms McHugh said the committee was delighted to be back in Ratheniska, as feedback from landowners, the local community “and the wider public has been very positive and all were very enthusiastic to see a return”.

Several miles of interlocking metal roads will ensure access within the site – particularly for VIP visitor President Michael D Higgins. “There was some doubt but we have had it confirmed today that the President is to attend,” publicity officer Anna Marie McHugh said.

Also celebrated at the event today were two Irish world champion ploughers, Eamonn Tracey of Carlow and Jer Coakley of Clonakilty.

Eamonn won the title supreme world ploughing conventional champion in the World Ploughing Championships in Estonia last week.

His friend Jer secured the title of supreme world ploughing reversible champion at the same event.

Gardaí said a large-scale traffic management plan will be in place over the days of the National Ploughing Champships.