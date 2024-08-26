Tributes paid to ‘selfless’ victim of swimming tragedy at Inch Beach

Stephen O’Callaghan (55) of Ashburton Hill, Montenotte in Cork died after going to the aid of several people who got in to difficulty in the water at Inch Beach last Friday. Photograph: rip.ie

Mourners at the funeral of a man who died when he went to the aid of young people who got in to difficulty in the water at Inch Beach, in east Cork last Friday, have been asked to donate to the RNLI rescue service in lieu of flowers.

Friends of Stephen O’Callaghan (55) of Ashburton Hill, Montenotte in Cork have described him as having been a “selfless, kind and gentle” person.

Mr O’Callaghan, who was late of Irish Customs, died when he entered the sea at Inch Beach at around 3pm last Friday in a bid to save the lives of young swimmers. Four young people were rescued from the water.

Mr O’Callaghan was subsequently recovered from the water in a serious condition. Paramedics attended to him on the beach. He was transferred by ambulance to Cork University Hospital where he was pronounced dead. A file has been sent to the Coroner and an inquest will be held in due course.

The search and rescue coast guard units at Guileen and Crosshaven, along with the RNLI from Ballycotton and Crosshaven, assisted at the scene. Rescue Helicopter 117 from Waterford was also tasked to to go to Inch Beach.

Meanwhile, the deceased will lie in repose at O’Connor Bros Funeral Home in North Gate Bridge in Cork city from 5pm to 6pm on Tuesday. A Latin mass will take place onsite at 1pm on Wednesday with burial following at St Finbarr’s cemetery in Cork city.

Mr O’Callaghan is survived by his parents John and Kathleen, and his siblings Katrina, Keith, Mary and Emmet.

He is sadly missed by his “heartbroken” family, relatives and a large circle of friends, his death notice read.