Naval Service member dismissed after pleading guilty to attacking ex-girlfriend

Former petty officer David O’Gorman was described in a court as an accomplished heavyweight boxer on the Naval Service boxing team. Photograph: Stephen Barnes

A Naval Service member has been dismissed after serving in the Defence Forces for almost a year after he pleaded guilty to a violent attack on a former girlfriend that displaced one of her eyes.

Former Naval Service petty officer David O’Gorman was still serving in June when there was public uproar over a separate assault case heard by the same judge, in which a soldier received a suspended sentence for beating a woman unconscious.

O’Gorman’s removal from the Defence Forces was formally classified as a discharge as a result of a criminal conviction.

“Mr O’Gorman has been discharged from the Defence Forces. He is no longer a member. He was discharged as a result of his conviction,” said a security source with knowledge of his case.

He was described in a court as an accomplished heavyweight boxer on the Naval Service boxing team. His victim was left terrified and bleeding from the right eye after a drunken attack in which he punched her with both hands to the head at least five to 10 times.

O’Gorman of Drumgoole, Castlecomer, Co Kilkenny, pleaded guilty last summer to assault causing harm at a Limerick address in May 2020. He received a suspended sentence in the autumn after agreeing to make a significant payment to the victim and she agreed to accept it.

In a victim-impact statement, the woman described how she feared she would die during the attack and was still afraid to smile because it made her eye look out of sync.

Despite the conclusion last year of the criminal proceedings, O’Gorman remained a serving member of Naval Service for several months.

The Defence Forces had no comment on his removal. The date of his discharge remains unclear.

“The Defence Forces unequivocally condemns any actions by serving personnel that are contrary to military regulations or that do not reflect our values. The Defence Forces does not comment on the specifics of individuals’ cases,” a spokesman said in reply to questions.

In June, the Defence Forces said “an administrative process” was ongoing in relation to O’Gorman, noting the Naval Service had engaged with the Courts Service “in that regard.” The Chief of Staff was preparing a report “at the request” of Tánaiste Micheál Martin.

O’Gorman’s continued Naval role came to light only in the fallout from the assault conviction of Cathal Crotty, a soldier whose suspended sentence prompted public protests and a Dáil debate.

Judge Tom O’Donnell condemned Crotty’s attack on Natasha O’Brien but said he had no doubt an immediate jail sentence would end his Army career.

Crotty was later discharged from the Army. The Director of Public Prosecutions appealed his sentence on grounds of undue leniency.

The Irish Times contacted O’Gorman’s legal representative asking whether the former sailor had any comment on his dismissal. There was none.