Two men die in helicopter crash in Co Westmeath

The scene near Killucan, Co Westmeath, after a helicopter crashed into a farm building killing two men aged in their 40s. Photograph: Damien Eagers/PA Wire

Two men have died in a helicopter crash in Co Westmeath.

The victims, both aged in their 40s, were killed when their helicopter came down on the roof of a piggery in the Jorristown townland.

The crash, which occurred close to Raharney GAA club, between the villages of Raharney and Killucan, happened at about 3.30pm.

Gardaí are liaising with the family of one of the men, an Irish national, while investigators may request the assistance of Interpol to establish contact with the next of kin of the second man, who is understood to be from eastern Europe.

The two men were the only occupants of the helicopter, and were pronounced dead at the scene. Both bodies have been removed from the scene to Regional Hospital Mullingar where post mortems will take place. The local coroner has been notified.

Westmeath Fire and Rescue Service and the National Ambulance Service have now left the scene of the incident, which will be preserved overnight for further investigations

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a helicopter crash in the Joristown townland near Killucan Co Westmeath. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins

The Air Accident Investigation Unit (AAIU), the authority for investigating air accidents and serious incidents in Ireland, is the lead agency investigating the incident, while gardaí will provide technical and forensic assistance where required.

“The AAIU has been notified of an accident involving a single-engine helicopter near Killucan, Co Westmeath, this afternoon,” it said. “The AAIU is deploying a team of inspectors at this time. Further updates will be provided when available.”

The helicopter, a small aircraft, struck outhouse buildings at the piggery. It was not clear if anyone was present in those buildings at the time of the crash.

The flight originated at Weston, according to flight data, and the helicopter had been in the air for some 25 minutes when the incident occurred.

Pat Hunt, acting chief fire officer with Westmeath Fire and Rescue Service, told Midlands 103FM on Tuesday afternoon that a large scale emergency response operation was under way. He added all of the units in Mullingar Fire Brigade had been mobilised to the scene.

Speaking from close to the scene, Declan Weir, chairman of Raharney GAA club, said that crash was “serious”, and he understood that there were a number of people killed.

