‘We can do better’: Sinéad O’Connor waxwork pulled after public outcry

The National Wax Museum unveiled the most recent addition to its collection on Thursday

The owners of the Wax Museum have decided to pull the waxwork figure of the late Sinéad O’Connor following significant public commentary.

The figure was just revealed yesterday, coinciding with the first anniversary of O’Connor’s death.

Her brother John O’Connor was one of the many people to criticise the waxwork as “hideous” and “inappropriate” describing it on an interview on RTÉ’s Liveline call-in radio programme as “between a mannequin and something out of the Thunderbirds”.

The museum said it will remove the waxwork from the exhibition and will instead launch a new project to “create a more accurate representation” of the singer, it said.

In a statement on Friday afternoon it said that Paddy Dunning, the museum director, and a “long-time close friend” of Sinéad O’Connor, met with the team and decided that “we at The National Wax Museum Plus can do better”.

“Furthermore, in response to the public’s feedback regarding the wax figure, we acknowledge that the current representation did not meet our high standards or the expectations of Sinéad’s devoted fans,” they added in a statement.

“We have listened closely to the reactions and agree that the figure does not fully capture Sinead’s unique presence and essence as we intended.”

“We extend our gratitude to everyone who provided their feedback and assure you that your voices are heard. We look forward to unveiling a new figure that truly honours Sinéad O’Connor and her extraordinary impact,” they added.