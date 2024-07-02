‘I will keep speaking your name with great pride’: Teen killed in e-scooter crash is laid to rest

Gilbert Collins, who died in an escooter collision in Waterford on Thursday. Photograph: RIP.ie

A final farewell for 15-year-old Gilbert Collins, who died in an e-scooter crash that also claimed the life of his close friend Avu Idris, has taken place in his local community of Ballybeg, Waterford.

Hundreds of mourners joined the Collins family, led by his father Bobby, mother Ronke, brothers Marvellous and Albert, and sister Precious, as they said goodbye to a teenager who mourners were told brought “a sense of energy to everything” he did.

Inside Kilbarry cemetery, his team-mates donned the Waterford Crystal Football Club jersey that their friend wore with pride as they lined the way to his grave. Many of his St Paul’s Community College classmates also flanked the hearse to his place of rest.

His sister Precious described Gilbert as a teenager who was “full of energy” and “loved dearly by his whole family”.

“He would love the attention that he is after getting and would be laughing at us all,” she said.

Quoting the Book of Genesis, she added: “Gilbert’s life was a short one, but we’ll always cherish the memories that he left us with. I am my brother’s keeper. I will always love you and keep speaking your name with great pride. Your memory will live on through us all.”

His father Bobby also spoke briefly at the service, thanking the local community and all of Gilbert’s friends for their support.

Before Gilbert’s remains were brought to the cemetery for burial, his brother Marvellous paid tribute at the funeral home. He said Gilbert would be “probably asking me: Why am I crying? I can’t see Gilbert without picturing him smiling or laughing. We all need to appreciate our loved ones more because in this life we never know what can happen”.

The funeral of Avu Idris takes place on Thursday.