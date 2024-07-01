Hopes of breakthrough in Aer Lingus pay row rise after talks

Mark Tighe, (front left), president Irish Air Line Pilots Association (Ialpa) with members at the Labour Court in Dublin earlier on Monday. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill / The Irish Times

Hopes of a breakthrough in the Aer Lingus pay row rose late on Monday following talks at the Labour Court.

Both sides confirmed that the court had decided to use statutory powers to intervene and has called a formal hearing for Wednesday.

Donal Moriarty, Aer Lingus chief corporate affairs officer, described engagement with the court on Monday as constructive. He said the company would be attending on Wednesday.

However, the Irish Air Line Pilots Association (Ialpa) president, Capt Mark Tighe, said that Aer Lingus had not changed its position and claimed that the company attempted to introduce new elements to the talks.

READ MORE

He confirmed that the pilots’ union would participate in Wednesday’s hearing. He added that its industrial action would continue.