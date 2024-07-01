Hopes of breakthrough in Aer Lingus pay row rise after talks

Hopes of a breakthrough in the Aer Lingus pay row rose late on Monday following talks at the Labour Court.
Both sides confirmed that the court had decided to use statutory powers to intervene and has called a formal hearing for Wednesday.
Donal Moriarty, Aer Lingus chief corporate affairs officer, described engagement with the court on Monday as constructive. He said the company would be attending on Wednesday.
However, the Irish Air Line Pilots Association (Ialpa) president, Capt Mark Tighe, said that Aer Lingus had not changed its position and claimed that the company attempted to introduce new elements to the talks.
He confirmed that the pilots’ union would participate in Wednesday’s hearing. He added that its industrial action would continue.
- Sign up for push alerts and have the best news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone
- Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date
- Listen to our Inside Politics podcast for the best political chat and analysis