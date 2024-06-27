Natasha O’Brien says she is willing to meet with McEntee to discuss violence in Ireland

Natasha O’Brien, who saw a serving soldier who beat her unconscious walk free from court in Limerick last week, has said she is willing to meet with Minister for Justice Helen McEntee to discuss measures to tackle violence in Ireland.

Cathal Crotty (22) of Parkrose Heights, Ardnacrusha, Co Clare, received a three-year suspended sentence at Limerick Circuit Criminal Court for his attack on Ms O’Brien. The assault occurred on O’Connell Street in Limerick on May 29th, 2022.

On Thursday evening, more than 60 people gathered outside Washington Street courthouse in Cork to show solidarity with the 24-year-old.

Earlier this week Ms O’Brien criticised Ms McEntee and said that she “wouldn’t need to speak out” if the Minister was doing her job “correctly.”

On Wednesday, at a human trafficking conference in Cork, Ms McEntee offered to work with Ms O’Brien to ensure changes are made to make women feel safer in Ireland.

At the Cork protest, organised by feminist group Rosa, Ms O’Brien said additional efforts need to be made to eliminate all types of violence in Ireland.

“It is a systemic issue that I want to tackle. I want to focus on the legislation and the sentencing law that allow what happened to me to happening. Preventing victims from wanting to come forward because of how bad things are. This needs to change.

“Absolutely I am going to be looking at legislation and what I can present to McEntee. I will talk to anyone I can. I am not particularly happy that I have to do this but I am happy that I am doing it.”

Noting that it had been a “crazy week”, Ms O’Brien said whilst she is the person speaking up, thousands of “voices” in the country are behind her, cheering her on.

Michael Murphy and Zyro McHugh at the protest in Cork on Thursday. Photograph: Olivia Kelleher

Zyro McHugh (17) said that she decided to attend the protest because she was incensed by what she read about the case.

“I am very angry. This keeps happening in our country and it needs to stop. We need to be out here making a change,” she said.

“There is a strong culture in Ireland of gender based violence. We need to call it out as it is.

“There is such a stigma around sexual assault and physical assault and lots of women don’t come forward and speak out because they are afraid of being judged.”

Michael Murphy (17), who attended alongside Zyro, said that it was important to be “proactive” about gender based violence as people really care about what is being inflicted on people like Natasha O’Brien.

Mary Villiers described Natasha O’Brien as an “amazing” woman.

“She is very strong but she shouldn’t have to be. It is an absolute disgrace. I think she is wonderful. She is only 24 and she is standing up for all women who can’t walk in the streets of our city.”