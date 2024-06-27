Defence Forces chiefs hope to expel convicted soldier Cathal Crotty by early next week

Defence Forces management hopes to be able to expel soldier Cathal Crotty by early next week, following his conviction for beating a woman unconscious in Limerick in 2022.

Last Thursday Crotty (22) received a suspended sentence for violently attacking Natasha O’Brien on the street after she asked him to stop shouting homophobic abuse at passersby. In the hours after the attack Crotty, an Army private from Ardnacrusha, Co Clare, boasted to friends on Snapchat: “Two to put her down, two to put her out,” in reference to striking Ms O’Brien four times.

Noting the impact a custodial term could have on the soldier’s career, Judge Tom O’Donnell imposed a three-year suspended sentence and ordered Crotty to pay €3,000 compensation to Ms O’Brien.

The case has prompted significant public and political controversy, with thousands taking part in protests over the weekend in support of Ms O’Brien and against the leniency of the sentence.

The next day, Crotty was paraded before his commanding officer and informed he was to be discharged from the Defence Forces as a result of the case. He was told he had seven days to make representations in response.

With that deadline expiring on Friday evening, Defence Forces management hoped to be in a position to formally expel him early next week, if not sooner, sources said.

However, this timeline may be altered if Crotty takes legal action, such as seeking a judicial review of the decision to discharge him. No such case has been lodged yet.

It is understood senior officers expected Crotty to receive a custodial sentence which would have allowed for his immediate expulsion under Defence Forces regulations. Cases involving a suspended sentence or fine are dealt with on a case-by-case basis.

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has 28 days from the date of the hearing to lodge an appeal of the sentence on the grounds of undue leniency. It has not yet indicated it will do so.

Meanwhile, the Government has received a report on the prevalence of convicted criminals in the Defence Forces. The Irish Times reported on Tuesday that the report is understood to have identified 20 cases of concern.

Government sources said additional questions were asked once the report had initially been delivered on Wednesday, and they said the final figure could now in fact be higher than the original 20 cases of concern.

Defence Forces Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Seán Clancy had met his senior officers and demanded a list of all serving personnel with convictions or who are facing charges. The request was sent out to all Defence Forces brigades and formations.

The Chief of Staff was asked to provide Tánaiste Micheál Martin with a report on the issue, with a final report which addressed outstanding questions due to land on Mr Martin’s desk on Wednesday evening.

Taoiseach Simon Harris previously told the Dáil that it was “utterly unacceptable” that he did not have full details of how many Defence Forces personnel had civilian criminal convictions.

Ms O’Brien on Wednesday told lawmakers and judges around the country to “do better” in respect of sentencing laws for serious crimes.

At a protest on the steps of Limerick Circuit Criminal Court, where her attacker walked free last week, she called for legal reforms and an end to soft sentences for violence, particularly against women victims.

Later, Ms O’Brien told a crowd of about 100 protestors in one of a series of street protests organised by the Rosa socialist feminist group that she wanted her case to be a catalyst for change in how victims are treated in courts.

“I felt discarded of, I felt violently attacked, and not at the hands of my attacker, but at the hands of the justice system.” However, she added: “I took a stand.”