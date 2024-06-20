‘At some point, it just felt like home’: Ireland’s newest citizens

Laidel Ebuna was accompanied to the event by her husband, Rolando

Having arrived from the Philippines 12 years ago Laidel Ebuna waited a while before applying to become an Irish citizen, saying she felt it would take a “defining moment” before she was sure about her long-term future.

“At some point, though, it just felt like home,” she said after becoming a citizen of Ireland at the Convention Centre in Dublin on Thursday. “I started working for Tusla, in their finance department, three years and I love working there.

“I love my job and finally I had that moment and thought, ‘okay, let’s apply for Irish citizenship now’.”

Laidel was accompanied to the event by her husband, Rolando.

They were among hundreds of people who gathered outside the centre on Thursday afternoon for photographs and celebrations.

In all, 5,400 men, women and children, among them the well-known Muslim cleric and community activist Muhammad Umar Al-Qadri, will have emerged from the building as Irish citizens over the two days of ceremonies being held on Thursday and Friday.

Rafael Duarte found the ceremony “really nice,” although, he said with a smile “I really wasn’t expecting the songs that they played”.

An eclectic selection of music from the Army Band has become a feature of these occasions and Rafael said he had been somewhat startled as it gradually dawned on him they were playing the theme music from Star Wars as he waited for his ceremony to begin.

At the earlier ceremony, the assembled crowd might have been nearly as taken aback by Queen’s Somebody to Love but perhaps less so by Danny Boy.

Taoiseach Simon Harris had spoken at that ceremony, telling a crowd drawn from all around the globe it was an “incredible honour” to welcome them and thank them for choosing to “become Irish and join the Irish family”.

Retired High Court judge, Deirdre Murphy, in her role as presiding officer brought similar warmth to the proceedings in a speech that quoted Thomas Jefferson, Robert Emmet and The Beatles.

Laidel said she was struck by the words of Minister for Justice Helen McEntee at the ceremony about the Irish word for citizen being Saoránach with its roots in Saor, or free.

“She talked about us all being free to pursue our hopes and possibilities in this country and I think that is really true and inspiring.”