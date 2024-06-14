Yellow thunderstorm warning for several parts of country, including Dublin

Thunder could bring spot flooding with it. Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times

Met Éireann has issued a status yellow thunderstorm warning for several parts of the country on Friday.

The warning is for counties Carlow, Dublin, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Wexford, Wicklow, Tipperary and Waterford.

Isolated thunderstorms are expected with the chance of hail. Possible impacts include hazardous travelling conditions, poor visibility, spot flooding and lightning damage.

Met Éireann issued the warning on Friday afternoon, saying it would be valid until 7pm on Friday evening.

As the weekend goes on, the weather is expected to be mainly cloudy with outbreaks of rain moving south-eastwards over the country at first, but drier in the north with brighter intervals and scattered showers.

A mix of sunny spells and scattered showers will develop for the afternoon on Saturday, with some heavy and possibly thundery downpours. Highest temperatures are forecast to be 14 to 17 degrees.

Any remaining showers will soon die out on Saturday night and it will become dry in most places with long clear spells developing, Met Éireann said.

Sunday will bring a mix of weather across the country. It’ll most likely be cloudy across the northern parts of the country with outbreaks of rain, with some heavy bursts, and brighter further south with sunny spells, but scattered showers too, some heavy with a chance of isolated thunderstorms.