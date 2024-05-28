Man (30s) arrested in connection with death of Limerick man Lee Slattery in 2010

The man is being detained at a Limerick Garda station. Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times

Gardaí have arrested a man as part of an ongoing investigation into the murder of Lee Slattery.

The 24-year-old’s remains were discovered in the Delmege Park estate near Moyross, Limerick, in May, 2010.

Nobody has been charged in connection with Lee Slattery's death. Photograph: rip.ie

On Tuesday night, gardaí said they had arrested a man in his 30s in relation to the investigation.

He was being detained at a Limerick Garda station under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007.