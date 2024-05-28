Man (30s) arrested in connection with death of Limerick man Lee Slattery in 2010

Gardaí have arrested a man as part of an ongoing investigation into the murder of Lee Slattery.
The 24-year-old’s remains were discovered in the Delmege Park estate near Moyross, Limerick, in May, 2010.
On Tuesday night, gardaí said they had arrested a man in his 30s in relation to the investigation.
He was being detained at a Limerick Garda station under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007.
- Sign up for push alerts and have the best news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone
- Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date
- Listen to our Inside Politics podcast for the best political chat and analysis