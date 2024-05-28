Ireland

Man (30s) arrested in connection with death of Limerick man Lee Slattery in 2010

Remains of Slattery (24) discovered in Moyross in May 2010 but nobody has ever been charged with his murder

The man is being detained at a Limerick Garda station. Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times

Mark Hilliard
Tue May 28 2024 - 20:38

Gardaí have arrested a man as part of an ongoing investigation into the murder of Lee Slattery.

The 24-year-old’s remains were discovered in the Delmege Park estate near Moyross, Limerick, in May, 2010.

Nobody has been charged in connection with Lee Slattery's death. Photograph: rip.ie

On Tuesday night, gardaí said they had arrested a man in his 30s in relation to the investigation.

He was being detained at a Limerick Garda station under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007.

