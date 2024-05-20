Status orange thunderstorm warnings in place for Mayo, Sligo, Donegal and Leitrim

A status orange thunderstorm warning is in place for several counties on Monday afternoon. Photograph: Alan Betson

As much of Ireland enjoyed blue skies and temperatures of about 20 degrees, Met Éireann issued a number of warnings of thunderstorms for Monday and Tuesday.

A status orange thunderstorm warning – orange is the second most severe of Met Éireann’s three-level warning system – came into effect at 3pm on Monday, covering the north western counties of Mayo, Sligo, Donegal and Leitrim.

The national weather forecaster said the prediction was for slow moving thunderstorms with very heavy downpours and potentially large hail. Such conditions pose a significant danger to motorists, as flash floods and sudden hail can lead to a complete loss of control of the vehicle.

Met Éireann also warned of potential damage to power lines during the thunderstorms. The warning remains in place until 9pm on Monday.

At the same time as the status orange warning is in place, Met Éireann has also issued a status yellow warning – the least severe of the three-level system – for heavy downpours, with thunderstorms and hail for Cavan, Donegal, Longford and Connacht.

The prediction in these counties is for heavy downpours, with thunderstorms and hail.

While Met Éireann said many places would miss the worst of the adverse weather, where thunderstorms do occur, travel disruption and surface water flooding could be severe.

In Northern Ireland, the UK Met Office has issued a similar status yellow warning for Fermanagh, Tyrone and Derry.

Despite the pleasant conditions in most places on Monday, the island-wide forecast is for showers developing in the afternoon, mainly in the northwest and across parts of the midlands. These are expected to turn rather heavy with thunderstorms, spot flooding and hail.

The showers are expected to continue through Monday evening, in conditions which are mainly dry and bright with plenty of sunny spells. Highest temperatures will be 19 to 23 degrees with light winds.

Monday night is expected to feature showers in the midlands, north and west, some heavy at times too. Most will clear away overnight with further showers developing towards morning. Winds will remain light with lowest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees.

Tuesday will see a cloudy start with showers developing from early morning. The showers will turn heavy and possibly thundery in the east and south for a time in the afternoon and evening. Highest temperatures of 14 to 18 degrees and light winds.