Man transported from Liverpool to Northern Ireland over Robbie Lawlor murder

Robbie Lawlor was murdered in Ardoyne in north Belfast in April, 2020.

A man has been transported from Liverpool to Northern Ireland to face questioning over the murder of Robbie Lawlor in 2020.

Mr Lawlor (36), was shot dead outside a house in Etna Drive in the Ardoyne on April 4th.

On Thursday evening, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said a 32-year-old man was arrested in Liverpool by Merseyside Police and subsequently transported to Northern Ireland for questioning by detectives investigating the murder.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “The suspect has been arrested on suspicion of murder and has been taken to Musgrave police station for questioning.” - PA