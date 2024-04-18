Bright, dry and mild weather for weekend, says Met Éireann

Met Éireann said most areas will be dry on Saturday with variable cloud and some sunshine at times. Photograph: The Irish Times

A lot of “dry and mild weather” is in store for the country on Friday, Met Éireann has said.

The national forecaster said it will be cloudy but largely dry, apart from “the odd patch of light rain and drizzle”.

It will turn brighter and drier through Friday afternoon with sunny spells developing and just isolated showers.

Highest temperatures will be between 11 to 15 degrees in moderate northwest winds. Lowest temperatures will fall to between 0 to 6 degrees overnight, with coldest conditions in Ulster as well as some mist and fog patches in places too.

Most areas will be dry on Saturday with variable cloud and some sunshine at times. Highest temperatures will be between 11 to 16 degrees with light variable winds.

Saturday night will be dry with clear spells and light winds, and lowest temperatures of between 2 to 5 degrees. There will be a few mist and fog patches in parts too.

Met Éireann said Sunday is looking mostly dry with sunshine at times. Highest temperatures of 13 to 17 degrees with light variable or northeasterly winds.

The forecaster added that the early days of next week look mainly dry, apart from some patchy light rain or drizzle at times.

Cloud cover will vary while light east or northeasterly breezes are likely with highest temperatures of 11 to 15 degrees.