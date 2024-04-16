Have your say: Are you under 30? Is your living situation affecting your wellbeing? Are you optmistic about the future?

Just 8 per cent of adults aged under 30 in Ireland are positive about their mental wellbeing, with many expressing concerns about their ability to meet the financial challenges involved in securing their own home or starting a family, according to new research.

A survey of 750 people aged 18 to 30, carried out by Ipsos on behalf of the National Youth Council of Ireland, found a third of respondents rarely or never feel optimistic about their future. The figure was higher among 27-to 29-year-olds (39 per cent) and young women across the entire age range (38 per cent). Fifty per cent of respondents characterised their mental wellbeing as low.

Asked what the three biggest social or political challenges facing Ireland were, 67 per cent mentioned housing, 62 per cent listed the cost of living and 28 per cent said immigration. Mental health, unemployment and crime were among the other issues commonly cited.

