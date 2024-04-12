Ireland

Two men in critical condition after crash in Kilkenny

Three men were taken to hospital following the incident on the M9 on Thursday

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident on the M9 northbound or southbound in Kilkenny yesterday evening to contact them.

Jade Wilson
Fri Apr 12 2024 - 08:35

Three men have been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a collision in Co Kilkenny on Thursday evening.

Gardaí attended the scene of the collision on the M9 southbound in Co Kilkenny at approximately 7.35pm on Thursday.

The collision, involving two vehicles, occurred between junction 8 and 9 southbound.

The driver and passenger of one car, both men in their thirties, were taken to hospital for serious injuries and both are understood to be in critical condition.

The driver of the second car, a man in his 20s, is also receiving medical treatment for serious injuries.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to contact them.

Any person who was travelling on the M9 northbound or southbound in Kilkenny yesterday evening between 7.00pm and 8.00pm and who may have camera footage (including dash cam) is asked to contact investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident can contact Thomastown Garda Station on 056 775 4150, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Jade Wilson is a reporter for The Irish Times

