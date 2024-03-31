Teenager (17) dies after being hit by car in Co Mayo

A teenage pedestrian has been killed by a car in Co Mayo. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA

A 17-year-old teenager has died after being struck by a car on the N17 in Co Mayo on Saturday evening.

The pedestrian, a male aged in his teens, was pronounced deceased at the scene. His body has been removed to Mayo University Hospital where a postmortem will take place.

The victim was on a stretch of road adjacent to where three members of a family – Una Bowden and her two daughters, Ciara and Saoirse were killed on Tuesday last.

The incident occurred in the townland of Barnacarroll, Claremorris at about 9.20pm.

The road has been closed off for investigation and local diversions are in place.

No other injuries have been reported.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dashcam), and were travelling on the N17 between Claremorris and Knock yesterday evening between 8:45pm and 9:30pm are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Claremorris Garda station on 094 937 2080, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

A woman in her 30s also died in a two-car collision in Co Tipperary on Friday night in which a man and three teenagers were also injured.

The incident occurred on the N24 at Kilsheelan at about 10pm and the woman was pronounced dead at the scene. A man in his 40s who was driving the car the woman was in was taken to Waterford University Hospital with injuries gardaí said were non-life threatening.

The male driver and two passengers – one man and one woman – of the second car (all in their late teens) were also taken to Waterford University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Meanwhile, gardaí arrested 19 drivers in the first 24 hours of its Easter bank holiday weekend roads enforcement campaign and have said regular units across the force would be drafted in to ensure its high visibility operation ramped up.

Up to Friday morning fatalities had reached 55 so far this year, 13 higher than the same period in 2023, which saw road deaths increase on previous years.