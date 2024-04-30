College, university, technological university. They’re all higher education institutions, and they all offer a third-level education, so how is a technological university different – and does it matter?

Over the past five years, five technological universities were established when various regional institutes of technology (IoTs) joined together. They were set up to allow for research collaborations to take place on a greater scale, to reduce costs and duplication, and so that students would leave third-level with a university qualification, which has greater international recognition.

We asked Fergal Scully, a guidance counsellor at Rathmines College, a college of further education with progression links to TU Dublin, whether anything has really changed.

“When the TUs were set up, there were some short-term issues such as which course would take place in which centre,” he says.

“We already had lots of agreements with the local IoTs – particularly IT Tallaght, IT Blanchardstown and DIT, which together became TU Dublin – that further education students could progress to them. That has not changed; it’s just that, now, they go to TU Dublin rather than those three separate institutions.

“There has been an expansion in the number of courses while at the same time there has been some consolidation, so that courses that once ran in the three locations may now run in one place.

“For students, the CAO application process has become a little easier, as students don’t have to look through as many institutions.”

With the traditional universities (UCD, Trinity, DCU, Maynooth University, UCC, University of Galway, UL and RCSI) increasingly offering work experience, and being increasingly responsive to the needs of employers, the differences between the two types of institutions have narrowed somewhat.

However, key differences remain.

Technological universities have always had closer links with industry, and are at least somewhat more driven by practice than theory. Students have plenty of chances to apply their own learning, and may be more likely to work with industry partners. Class sizes tend to be smaller, as do campuses: the combined campuses of Atlantic Technological University are spread across a number of locations in Galway, Mayo, Sligo and Donegal, whereas UCD, for instance, is primarily one large campus in south Dublin.

And, because the TUs have this regional spread, it means that a student living in Athlone (part of TUS), Letterkenny (part of ATU), Tallaght (part of TU Dublin), Waterford (part of SETU) or Tralee (part of MTU) now has a chance to get a university education without having to fork out for accommodation in one of the bigger university towns and cities. For many students, this has been a real game-changer.

TUs also offer a number of apprenticeship courses, which have expanded in recent years beyond the more familiar craft options (eg plumbing, motor mechanics, bricklaying) into areas as diverse as auctioneering, hospitality, ICT and recruitment. Apprentices, crucially for many students, are paid while they learn, and their students can combine learning on the job with learning on a university campus, thus ensuring they get a proper taste of the student experience (see apprenticeship.ie for more details).

Universities have a mission to enhance learning, and have a traditional focus on turning out well-educated minds that can broadly contribute to society and academia.

(Colleges, meanwhile – and we do our best not to add to the confusion – tend to include the independent, fee-paying colleges such as Griffith, as well as the teacher training colleges, art colleges, and the National College of Ireland).

Technological universities do share a similar mission to the traditional universities, but the greater emphasis has always been on responding to the needs of the economy and industry.

“Historically, the TUs have been more open to taking in the level 5 students that we get in colleges of further education,” says Scully.

“This has expanded in recent years, and the traditional universities are increasingly opening up too. But they have significantly less places for QQI level 5 students than the TUs do.”

So, if a student came to him asking whether to opt for a university or a technological university, what would Scully advise?

“If, for instance, someone was studying a level 5 in software development, and they wanted to progress, I would more likely advise them to study in a technological university or [a more specialised college] like the National College of Ireland. This is because they are more focused on practical skills and working towards the needs of companies, whereas the traditional universities have a slight bias towards theory.”

But students shouldn’t necessarily worry too much about this.

“Most students want that level 8, but I don’t think employers mind too much where they got it from,” says Scully.

“They will ultimately look at what you have done in college. TU graduates may be well placed to show, perhaps through a portfolio of work developed in college, what they can do in the world of work – because TUs already have a long history of dealing directly with industry and taking on apprenticeship students.

“That’s not to say that university students can’t do the same, but there is a balance towards theory over practicality – although they do cover both.”

Case study: TU Dublin

TU Dublin became the largest technological university, and Ireland’s second largest university, in 2019. This followed the integration of Dublin Institute of Technology (DIT), Institute of Technology Blanchardstown (ITB) and Institute of Technology Tallaght (ITT) into a single organisation.

It has five locations across Dublin with almost 27,000 students and over 3,000 staff working across five locations – three in the city centre, one in Blanchardstown and one in Tallaght.

Each of the campuses offer something different – from the state-of-the-art labs and concert halls in Grangegorman to the new sports facility in Tallaght.

“Through our major infrastructural development plan, we are currently investing over €500 million in new, state-of-the-art, technology-enabled facilities to enhance our students’ experience,” says Fiona Comey, a spokesperson for the university.

“TU Dublin would suit students looking for some flexibility in structure, mode and place of delivery.

“Students at TU Dublin gain a more well-rounded learning experience – one that’s based in the real world, not just theory. Our focus is on hands-on, practical learning; students are taught by lecturers with real-world experience in small class sizes. Our philosophy of ‘Go Beyond Learning’ extends beyond academic learning; our vibrant community of clubs and societies, as well as our strong commitment to community involvement, make TU Dublin a place where personal growth and development thrive beyond academics.

“Students at TU Dublin have access to extensive work experience, placement and study-abroad options. Many of our courses offer work placements, to ensure students gain valuable real-world experience. For example, the curriculum for our new biotechnology level 8 programme was co-designed with industry partners and offers a work placement in year three, with additional options to study abroad.

“Another example of hands-on, practical learning is TU Dublin’s product design degree. It’s one of a kind, with a blend of engineering, marketing and design, and sought-after graduates go on to work as designers in a wide breadth of industries, including sports technology, user experience design, toy and game design and more. In year three, you can undertake a full semester at an international partner university such as San Francisco State University, UPC in Barcelona, or Hong Kong PolyU,” Comey says.

Pippa Durham is studying for a BSc in marketing, level 8, at TU Dublin

Student profile: Pippa Durham: BSc in marketing, level 8, TU Dublin

Growing up, I was very involved in horse riding. I competed nationally and internationally, and always thought I would pursue a career with horses. But I wanted to have something else to fall back on, so I applied for a level six QQI course in marketing at TU Dublin.

The idea was that, if I liked it, I would continue on to level 8. And, if I didn’t, at least I would have that qualification.

I was never hugely academic in school, but I knew this two-year course would provide me with a good base.

In my first year, I was still living at home in Kildare, commuting to college every day and being with horses mornings, evenings and weekends.

Covid-19 hit in my second semester, so I missed out on some of that college experience. That was one of the factors that made me go for the level 8 BSc in marketing, and I am now in my final year and working on my dissertation.

I didn’t initially know if marketing was for me, but now – and particularly after having completed a work placement – I know I am on the right path. Horses remain my hobby, but the equine career is parked, at least for the moment. But, who knows: maybe one day I will be marketing an equestrian brand.