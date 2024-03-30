Woman in her 30s dies and four others injured in Tipperary road crash

The road remains closed, local traffic diversions are in place, and the scene is being preserved for examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA

A woman in her 30s has died in a two-car collision in Co Tipperary on Friday night in which a man and three teenagers were also injured.

The incident occurred on the N24 at Kilsheelan at about 10pm and the woman was pronounced dead at the scene. A man in his 40s who was driving the car the woman was in was taken to Waterford University Hospital with injuries gardaí said were non-life threatening.

The male driver and two passengers – one man and one woman – of the second car (all in their late teens) were also taken to Waterford University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No other injuries have been reported, the Garda Press Office said in a statement.

The road remains closed, local traffic diversions are in place, and the scene is being preserved for examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators, the statement on Saturday morning said.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward. Any road users who may have camera footage (including dashcam), and were travelling in the area of the N24 at Kilsheelan, Co Tipperary, on Friday between 9.30pm and 10.10pm are asked to make this footage available.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Clonmel Garda station on 052 617 7640, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.