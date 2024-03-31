Man in his 60s dies after Kildare crash in third road fatality of Easter weekend

A teenage pedestrian has been killed by a car in Co Mayo. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA

A man in his 60s has died in a road crash in Co Kildare on Sunday, the third fatality on Irish roads over the Easter bank holiday weekend.

The cyclist collided with a car at Knocknagee at about 11.20am on Sunday. He was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was taken to Naas General Hospital for a postmortem examination.

No other injuries were reported.

On Saturday a 17-year-old boy died after being struck by a car on the N17 in Co Mayo.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, in the townland of Barnacarroll, Claremorris at about 9.20pm.

The incident occurred on a stretch of road adjacent to where three members of a family – Una Bowden and her two daughters, Ciara and Saoirse were killed on Tuesday last.

Meanwhile a woman in her 30s who died in a two-car collision in Co Tipperary on Friday night has been named locally as Claire Kavanagh (37), a native of Carrick on Suir.

A man and three teenagers were also injured in the incident which occurred on the N24 at Kilsheelan at about 10pm.

A man in his 40s who was driving the car the woman was in was taken to Waterford University Hospital with injuries gardaí said were non-life threatening.

The male driver and two passengers – one man and one woman – of the second car (all in their late teens) were also taken to Waterford University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Meanwhile, gardaí arrested 19 drivers in the first 24 hours of its Easter bank holiday weekend roads enforcement campaign and have said regular units across the force would be drafted in to ensure its high visibility operation ramped up.

Up to Friday morning fatalities had reached 55 so far this year, 13 higher than the same period in 2023, which saw road deaths increase on previous years.