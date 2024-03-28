Man dies after Roscommon collision involving car and lorry

A man (20s) has died following a two-vehicle crash in Co Roscommon on Wednesday. Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times

A man (20s) has died after a collision involving a car and lorry in Co Roscommon on Wednesday.

Shortly before 10pm, gardaí received a report of the crash on the N61 Athlone road at Newtown.

The car driver was taken to Portiuncula University Hospital, Ballinasloe, where he was later pronounced dead.

The road at the crash site is closed, with diversions in place. Investigators are examining the scene, and the coroner has been notified.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses, and any camera footage from road users on the N61 at Newtown at the time of the crash.

People can contact Roscommon Garda station on 090 6638300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Elsewhere, gardaí have renewed an appeal for witnesses to a fatal road incident in Ringsend, Dublin 4, on Wednesday, March 20th.

Shortly before 8am, a van collided with a woman at the junction of Cambridge Road and Thorncastle Street. The woman, aged in her 50s, was taken to St Vincent’s University Hospital but died on March 23rd.

Gardaí are seeking any witnesses and anyone with video footage (including dashcam) from the area between 7.45am and 8.15am on March 20th to contact Donnybrook Garda station at 01 666 9200, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.