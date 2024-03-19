Paraglider rescued from Conor Pass in Co Kerry

An injured paraglider who crashed into a mountainside in Co Kerry and became trapped on Tuesday evening has been rescued.
A rescue operation led by the Dingle Coast Guard was launched shortly before 6:30pm after the alarm was raised.
The man had crashed into the mountainside above the Conor Pass road on the Dingle Peninsula where he became trapped.
He remained there for about 90 minutes until members of the Coast Guard could reach him and safely bring him down to the road beneath.
The paraglider has since been transferred to an ambulance which was on standby nearby.
